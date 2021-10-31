Chartered Accountants Named Women Of Influence Finalists

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) is celebrating the finalists of the 2021 Women of Influence Awards including two Chartered Accountants and those in the CA ANZ sponsored Diversity Category.

The Women of Influence Awards celebrate Kiwi women from all walks of life who are making Aotearoa a better place, and this year the finalists include:

Cassandra Crowley FCA; experienced CEO, director, business mentor, Chair of the Taranaki District Health Board and CA ANZ past President – Board and Management Category.

Nurain Janah CA; coach, speaker, activist, director, founder of Authenticity Aotearoa and Senior Consultant at Ernst & Young – Diversity Category.

“Congratulations to all the finalists, including our Chartered Accountants and those in the Diversity Category which we are proud to support,” said Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Ainslie van Onselen.

“Reaching this stage is recognition of the finalists’ values, work ethic and the amazing partnerships they have built with friends, colleagues and clients.”

“These finalists have lifted up those around them, and now it’s our turn to lift them up and celebrate their achievements.”

“The values of equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of all we do at Chartered Accountants ANZ – they are ingrained in our workplace values, advocacy efforts and our ethical code.”

“As a global professional body, we’re becoming a more diverse and inclusive workplace and member organisation for all, irrespective of age, gender, ability, cultural background or perspective.”

“We are committed to developing and executing an inclusion and diversity strategy that is based on input from our entire membership.”

“This includes learning from and acknowledging each of these inspiring women, who through their tireless mahi are making Aotearoa a better place.”

In 2020, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand member Dame Alison Paterson FCA won the Board and Management Category.

The Women of Influence 2021 category winners will be announced at the Awards Celebration on Thursday 10 February 2022 in Auckland.

