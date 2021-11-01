DiDi Commits 20,000 Discounted Trips To Support New Zealand Vaccine Roll-out

Ridesharing platform, DiDi, will commit 20,000 discounted trips to assist New Zealanders in attending their vaccination appointments.

The ‘DiDi Vaccinate’ service is designed to further assist Kiwis to gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine, with DiDi providing a $20 discount for each eligible users’ vaccine return trip in Auckland, where DiDi is currently operating.

The service is the first in New Zealand to assist all eligible vaccine recipients, providing discounted trips to and from vaccination centres (including GPs and clinics), with the New Zealand government now encouraging all Kiwis who are eligible to get vaccinated, particularly those based in Auckland, to do so as soon as possible.

DiDi New Zealand Spokesperson, Dan Jordan, said: “The recent lockdowns across the country, particularly in Auckland, have shown that New Zealand’s vaccination rollout needs to kick up a gear to avoid future lockdowns occurring.

“We’re happy to be able to play our part in supporting the vaccination drive in Auckland, as we are aware that not everyone has easy access to a vaccination centre. We’re trying to make the process as easy as possible to support New Zealand’s full recovery from the pandemic.”

To redeem the DiDi Vaccinate vouchers (2 x trips per user, $10 cap each trip), riders need to download the DiDi app and complete a short questionnaire to gain access to the discounted DiDi Vaccinate trips.

DiDi is currently operating in Auckland and DiDi Vaccinate will be available across all Auckland suburbs.

The DiDi app can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About DiDi

Didi Chuxing (DiDi) is the world’s leading mobile transportation and convenience platform offering a full range of app-based transportation and life services for over 550 million users across Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Russia and South Africa. Services on offer include rideshare, taxi and bus services, bike and e-bike sharing, designated driving, food delivery and payment. Tens of millions of drivers who find flexible work opportunities on the DiDi platform provide over 10 billion passenger trips a year.

DiDi is committed to collaborating with policymakers, the taxi industry, the automobile industry and communities to solve the world’s transportation, environmental and employment challenges with localised smart transportation innovations by leveraging its AI capabilities. By continuously improving user experience and creating social value, DiDi strives to build a safe, inclusive and sustainable mobile transportation and convenience ecosystem for cities of the future.

About DiDi in Australasia

DiDi launched in Australia in 2018 and now provides the country’s most affordable rideshare product to 28 cities across the country – the second-most of any rideshare platform. Thereafter, DiDi launched in New Zealand with its Auckland entry in November 2020. DiDi also supports its Driver-partner community with an industry leading average service fee. DiDi is committed to building partnerships with driver-partners, passengers, policymakers and business partners in the region to provide fully localised smart mobility services to Australia and New Zealand. DiDi conducts vigorous driver vetting processes and offers its users comprehensive safety features with 24/7 customer service support.

