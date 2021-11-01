Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MILK 2.0, Vegan Milk Brand Enters Plant-based Foods Market

Monday, 1 November 2021, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Milk 2.0

MILK 2.0, Auckland located premium plant-based milk company, acquired Natural Abundance, a multi award winning New Zealand producer of Wholefoods, Gluten free, Paleo and Vegan products.

The move to acquire Natural Abundance began in early 2020 as a natural progression for MILK 2.0 to enter the solid foods market by offering high-quality healthy, wholefoods, plant-based products to New Zealand consumers. The deal was signed on March 23 2020, after a two-month process.

“The acquisition of Natural Abundance compliments MILK 2.0’s vision to diversify our product range and expand beyond alternative milks to uniquely crafted healthy plant-based foods” MILK 2.0 Founder, Kristina Ivanova said.

Kristina Ivanova “Plant-based milks are becoming commodities, with brands going above and beyond to get their mass-produced products into stores, including importing milk from overseas or using contract manufacturers who make similar products that already exist in the market. However, MILK 2.0’s aims, and aspirations are to continue to learn and deliver high-quality products. We value quality over quantity, which means focusing on innovation and generating breakthroughs revolutionary plant-based milks that go beyond conventional ideas,” says Kristina.

MILK 2.0 launched a world-first Chocolate vegan milk combining almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds, which is uniquely distributed via a subscription, direct-to-customer delivery model, in Auckland. In January 2021, New Zealand’s first “fresh” OAT milk - made locally using locally grown oats - was introduced and available through innovative refill stations across sites in the Auckland, Bay of Plenty, and Taupo regions.

MILK 2.0 was also the first New Zealand start-up to showcase their beverages at the 2019 Food Trends Lab: Ted Talks in Vancouver and were named a Finalist of the 2020 Sustainable Business Awards and the World Plant-Based Awards 2020.

Natural Abundance started 9 years ago in Auckland and prides itself on embracing locally sourced New Zealand ingredients. Since the acquisition in March 2020, Natural Abundance products have transitioned to becoming fully plant based.

Kristina Ivanova – “We fell in love with the Natural Abundance product range, because it is rich in nutrient-dense, natural (whole)foods, that are unprocessed and nourishing”

The product range includes decadent “Plant Cakes” in three flavours: Extreme Kumara, Extreme Blueberry, and Extreme Raspberry; “Plant Crackers”; and “Plant Bars” coming soon.

Plant Crackers are 95% raw, gluten free, vegan, high in protein and high in fibre.

Natural Abundance has a nationwide coverage across Countdowns, Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island, and independent food retail chains.

Kristina Ivanova, “MILK 2.0 has grown from humble beginnings from making milk from my home kitchen and now to our small factory. I am super proud of our achievements so far, including our strategic acquisition of Natural Abundance.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Milk 2.0 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 