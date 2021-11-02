Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bankers Leaving The Industry In Frustration As Lending Rules Tighten

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 8:53 am
Press Release: Omega Capital

Employees in mainstream banking are leaving the sector as they become fatigued by constantly changing lending rules says the new General Manager of leading mortgage brokerage Omega Capital.

Noni Martin joined Omega Capital in June last year after a long career in retail banking. Her last role was as a partner in BNZ’s Property Finance division, managing a $650 million plus portfolio.

“I still have a lot of long-time friends and colleagues in banking. It’s a very tight community and the overwhelming feedback is that it’s a real chore being in retail lending at the moment,” says Martin.

She says many were becoming fatigued as tighter lending restrictions limited the ability to secure finance for their clients, leaving them frustrated and seeking alternatives.

Martin stepped into the General Manager role in September and since her appointment has taken on another broker, Nikki Wood, who has also left retail lending with Westpac, to join Omega Capital.

Martin says as regulating authorities continued to shape the way retail banks considered property lending, employees in the sector were left feeling they were adding little value for their clients.

“Banking is not what it used to be. It’s hard to get a deal done at the bank currently. There is a lot of fatigue for frontline lenders at mainstream banks because so many of the decisions are out of their hands.”

In a competitive job market where their skills could be well used, some were choosing to find new roles or leave the industry altogether, Martin says.

Nikki Wood joined Omega as their newest broker last month. She left the banking industry after 26 years, many of those working in property finance.

“Everything was getting harder and harder and for the most part it is all around the compliance but lending in general has become really challenging.”

She said it had become onerous and she was aware of many former colleagues who were leaving the industry in frustration.

“You feel like you’re not able to get your job done anymore and you can feel the frustration coming from customers as well.”

Requirements like AML Compliance (anti-money laundering) and more recently The Financial Services Legislation Amendment Act, while essential, were also creating hours more work.

“You can find yourself in the situation where you have a settlement date on a significant commercial property transaction and the finance is all settled but it is borderline whether the settlement will go through because the relevant bank accounts haven’t been opened because they haven’t finalised all the AML requirements,” says Nikki.

Wood was working for Westpac’s commercial property team managing a portfolio of around $500 million before joining Omega Capital.

She said she was ready for a change, had heard about Omega and then saw the role at Omega come up so decided it was time to move on.

“I’m really looking forward to working in the new environment and coming up with solutions for Omega’s property clients,” says Wood.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Omega Capital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 