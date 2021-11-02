Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference.

“It will come as no surprise to you that in our forthcoming Financial Stability Report we will again elaborate on why we view the level of house prices as unsustainable, and why this matters,” Mr Orr says.

The speech focuses on:

  • Why the Reserve Bank cares about the level of house prices and the concentration of housing in both household and bank balance sheets;
  • The drivers that continue to lead to volatile house prices; and,
  • What is and can be done to promote a better functioning housing market – and hence more sustainable house prices - over time.

“At the source of the financial stability risk is the inability of housing supply to respond in a timely fashion to changes in demand, and the drivers that lead to a bias towards housing as an investment choice beyond simply a place to reside,” Mr Orr says.

Solutions to these issues are both available and being implemented. These solutions are simple, if not easy.

“There is no one agency or silver bullet. House prices and housing affordability are affected by both supply and demand factors, ranging across immigration, tax policy, government benefits or transfers, land availability, building standards, infrastructure, and training programmes.

Ultimately, it is access to land and space that has recently proved to be the biggest challenge to enabling a smooth functioning housing market,” Mr Orr says.

The Reserve Bank has also published an Analytical Note:

Measures for assessing the sustainability of house prices in New Zealand

The suite of indicators considered in the note suggest that house prices have become more unsustainable over the past 12 months. As households are having to borrow more debt relative to their income to purchase a property, household incomes may become stretched when interest rates normalise. Continued strength in housing supply could also see the sustainable level of house prices decline over coming years.

More information

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 