Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

My Food Bag COO Joins Trade Me-backed Startup

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: My Auto Shop

Richard Wafer, Chief Operating Officer and seven year veteran of recently listed My Food Bag has joined the Trade Me-backed, auto-repair startup My Auto Shop.

Having been at My Food Bag since 2014, Richard helped the business develop from an early start-up to the NZX in March. “I’m excited to get back to building a business in its early stages. My Auto Shop solves a big price transparency problem for Kiwis when maintaining their car. The business is poised to make a real impact on the $3bn NZ car maintenance industry.”

My Auto Shop was started early 2020 by ex-Uber Eats GM Andy Bowie, and in July 2021 announced it has commenced a partnership and investment with Trade Me. “Richard and I have known each other from both working in food delivery. I’m thrilled to have him join the team and help us continue to innovate in this huge, yet antiquated industry.”

Despite three Covid-19 lockdowns creating a bumpy playing field on which to launch My Auto Shop, the business has established a network of over 300 mechanics, tyre fitters, auto-electricians, glaziers and other auto-repair providers that customers can compare and book online. “We want to empower Kiwi drivers to be able to confidently look after their car. A visit to the mechanic can often be filled with anxiety and surprise bills. Our mission is to change that.”

They do this using a wealth of data to generate up-front prices, specific to a vehicle, for almost 200 different types of repairs. “New Zealand has one of the most diverse vehicle fleets in the world due to our wide range of imports, which makes it a complicated challenge. However, all the data is available to know what parts are needed and how long each job should take. We use large global data sets and information provided by the network to provide a price before the customer steps foot in a workshop.”

“Customers now have certainty that they’re paying the right price for the work they need done on their car.”

The team currently consists of six staff, three of which have been balancing work and studies at the University of Auckland and will be joining full time from November. “It’s awesome to join such a young, highly talented team with a tonne of energy and I’m excited for this next step.” says Richard.

Richard joins My Auto Shop from November 1st.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from My Auto Shop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 