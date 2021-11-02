Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Changes To NZME Executive, Head Of Talk Jason Winstanley To Lead Radio Division

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: NZME

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced changes to its executive team.

Chief Radio and Commercial Officer Wendy Palmer will step away from her full-time executive position with current Head of Talk Jason Winstanley taking up a new executive position as Chief Radio Officer.

Wendy Palmer joined NZME in October 2019 with a 2-year remit to build and execute a new audio strategy for NZME and to revitalise and reset a commercial team designed to exceed new and ambitious revenue targets.

“During the past two years Wendy has delivered an audience centric broadcast and digital audio strategy with a focus on creating New Zealand’s best local audio content. Not only has the strategy set up our audio division for success, Wendy and her team delivered and executed the strategy in the middle of a pandemic lockdown,” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

“Wendy has also developed a determined commercial team focused on delivering solutions and results for our commercial partners. This approach has seen NZME achieve a growing share of the radio advertising spend in New Zealand,” said Boggs.

“As always - there’s more to do, so I’m delighted that Wendy will stay on with NZME in an advisory capacity to help support the continual development of our audio strategy,” said Boggs.

With Wendy Palmer leaving her full-time role, NZME will now have a Chief Radio Officer and Chief Commercial Officer. Palmer will continue to lead the commercial team while recruitment of a new Chief Commercial Officer is finalised.

Wendy Palmer said: “I’m so incredibly proud of all that our teams achieve each day and I’m very excited about NZME’s future. So, to stay involved supporting our teams to help them fulfill their ambitious potential is a real bonus for me.”

Jason Winstanley will begin as Chief Radio Officer immediately.

Winstanley is one of New Zealand’s most experienced audio executives with extensive experience across music and talk radio. He has led high profile and successful music radio brands including 7 years as Assistant Content Director at ZM and 5 years as Content Director of The Hits. He also led the successful transition of ‘Classic Hits’ to the ‘The Hits’ brand in 2014.

“In his most recent role as Head of Talk for NZME, Jason has led Newstalk ZB to record audience growth and continued commercial success. Jason will be a welcome addition to the executive team and it’s very pleasing to make this appointment from within NZME,” said Boggs.

Jason Winstanley said: “The past couple of years have really cemented for me the massive role radio plays in Kiwis’ lives and what a huge future digital audio has.

“NZME has had record audiences tune in for the very latest news on COVID and we’ve seen huge audiences come to music radio and the laughs that are integral to great music radio shows. Across NZME’s digital iHeartRadio platform, our online and podcast audio engagement is through the roof. The future is incredibly exciting,” said Winstanley.

