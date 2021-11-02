Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tiger Brokers NZ Powers Into Deloitte Fast 50

Tuesday, 2 November 2021
Press Release: Tiger Brokers

Auckland-based fintech and mobile brokerage Tiger Brokers has entered the 2021 Deloitte Fast 50 index for the first time with growth of 211% over the past three years.

Tiger Brokers provides access to stock markets in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States via an app with no minimum deposit and low brokerage fees.

The annual Deloitte Fast 50 Index ranks businesses experiencing rapid revenue growth over three years and sets a benchmark for high growth businesses in New Zealand. The average Deloitte Fast 50 business averaged 263% growth over three years and has $22 million average revenue.

The latest Fast 50 Index includes trading over the past 18 months when companies not only had to show resilience but also adaptability to fast-changing operational conditions.

While there were other technology companies in the Deloitte Fast 50, Tiger Brokers was the only fintech company, combining digital technology with an investment platform that provides individual investors access to some of the world’s largest stock markets.

Vincent Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brokers New Zealand, said the company had been working hard on optimising its products so it could bring listed equities in more than 7,000 companies worldwide to local investors.

“As more and more New Zealanders use their smart phones for everyday services such as ordering groceries or take-out meals during COVID lockdowns, it is little surprise that Kiwis are adding mobile brokerage accounts to their investment activity,” he says.

Tiger Brokers’ mobile brokerage app, Tiger Trade, makes investing in global equities more affordable and faster than placing an order via a broker.

“Tiger Trade has experienced increasing numbers of account openings and transactions,” Mr Cheung says. “Retail investors are increasingly comfortable using mobile trading platforms, reflecting the growing digitalisation of the financial services industry.”

