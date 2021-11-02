Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Gas Industry Stands Ready To Tackle Climate Change

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Gas New Zealand

As the United Nations COP26 kicks off in Glasgow, Gas New Zealand stands ready to do its part to address the challenges of climate change.

Gas New Zealand Chief Executive, Janet Carson, says gas is a fuel in transition and through collective action gas will play a role in meeting New Zealand’s pledge for net zero carbon by 2050.

The gas sector is focussed on different pathways for the industry to achieve carbon-neutrality. This includes phasing in renewable gases, like hydrogen gas and biogases, in the next few years.

“We plan to blend zero carbon gases into the natural gas network by 2025 and to start blending LPG with renewables in the same timeframe.”

Carson says while moving with speed is vital, changes need to be carefully thought through to ensure renewable gases are not priced out of reach for most New Zealanders.

“Many New Zealanders rely on gas supply. We have been open about the timeframes we are working to as a sector to manage the shift in the most effective way, to achieve a just and equitable transition.

“We have also been clear about what is needed to pave the way.

“The Government’s carbon emissions reduction discussion paper is out for consultation. Gas New Zealand will be emphasising in its response how critical it is to keep gas connections and infrastructure in place, and the importance of working with industry to create a renewable gas future.

“An electric New Zealand is good. An energy balance is better. There are energy needs that will require solutions other than electricity. Renewable gas will be a solution, and to do that the infrastructure we have now must be maintained,” Carson said.

