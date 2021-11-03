Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm To Discuss Renewable Energy And Transport Disruption At APEC CEO Summit 2021

The global transition to renewable energy and the enormous opportunities it provides will be the theme of Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm’s address at the APEC CEO Summit being hosted in Auckland, New Zealand, in November.

Her discussion will explore how advances in energy storage and mobility technology will help the region transition away from legacy infrastructure and disrupt traditional transportation infrastructure.

“The transport sector is one of the largest users of energy, contributing significant economic, social and environmental impacts. But the global transition to renewable energy provides the APEC region’s economies with extraordinary opportunities,” says Robyn Denholm.

The Australian businesswoman joined the Board of Tesla in 2014 as an independent director and Chair of the audit committee and was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors in November 2018.

She joined Blackbird Ventures as operating partner in January 2021. In this role she is working with founders of a handful of later stage technology companies to scale their operations. She is also leading the Founder Success team to put in place programmes that help the founders and operators of all portfolio companies and the broader Australia/New Zealand start-up ecosystem.

Her global experience encompasses leadership roles across a range of technology companies, including Telstra, Juniper Networks, and Sun Microsystems. In her time at Telstra, Robyn served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, and as Chief Operations Officer.

In 2019, Robyn was awarded a Doctor of Business (Honoris Causa) from the University of New South Wales (UNSW). She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Sydney and a Master's degree in commerce from the UNSW, and is a member of Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Robyn Denholm joins Jerome Foster II, Amal Clooney, Richard Edelman, Professor Jonathan Haidt, Dr David Suzuki, Amber Mac and Tony Fernandes as keynote speakers at the summit, and a host of high-powered panellists who will discuss a range of key themes.

This year’s APEC CEO Summit is a virtual gathering of the world’s most powerful CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, prime ministers and presidents of APEC economies. Delegates will attend online at the Summit which is being hosted and broadcast from the Aotea Centre in central Auckland on 11 and 12 November 2021 (NZT).

The APEC CEO Summit 2021 will focus on five themes:

The state of the world with and post Covid: economic recovery, trade and protectionism.

The Digital Disruption Opportunity: digital transformation, technology and innovation, and the importance of digital equity.

The Primacy of Trust: ESG (environmental, social, governance) – the next focus for business, and business as a force for good.

The Future of Energy: clean technology, renewable energy, and energy transition including hydrogen.

The Sustainability Imperative: sustainable growth, climate change, food sustainability and provenance.

The Summit is being supported by premier partners: PwC (Knowledge Partner), Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft, and Westpac NZ.

For more information:

Visit the website APEC 2021 NZ: APEC CEO Summit for the latest news and information on the programme, speakers and registration.

Media is welcome to attend the APEC CEO Summit 2021. Visit the website for more information.

Follow the CEO Summit LinkedIn @APEC CEO Summit 2021.

Editor’s note:

About the APEC CEO Summit

The APEC CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of business and government in the Asia Pacific. The forum provides opportunities for governance, chief executives and world business leaders to engage with each other and with the leaders of the APEC economies. Each year, the CEO Summit draws the region’s business leaders, intellectuals, and media personalities for interactive discussions with APEC Leaders on key trade and economic issues facing the Asia-Pacific. The summit in November will address the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time, providing a forum to develop solutions for the region’s future. It will be a virtual event – live in Auckland, New Zealand and broadcast across the Asia-Pacific. It will provide a unique opportunity to connect with other business leaders around the region. PwC has retained their long association as Knowledge Partner of the 2021 APEC CEO Summit. They are joined by additional Premier Partners Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft and Westpac NZ. Barbara Chapman is the Chair of the APEC CEO Summit 2021.

