Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lodestone Energy Announces Key Additions To The Leadership Team

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Lodestone Energy

Utility-scale solar company, Lodestone Energy, welcomes three new executive team members to bolster its existing executive team.

Tony Nagel, Peter Apperley and Jake Ighile join CFO Chris Jewell, from Genesis Energy, and Daniel Cunningham, of Canadian developer Greengate, to complete the executive team for Lodestone.

Experienced energy executive, Tony Nagel, will join the senior management team as General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Lodestone Energy Managing Director, Gary Holden, is delighted to welcome Tony to the Lodestone team.

“He has vast experience in the electricity industry and has worked closely with company boards for more than 20 years. Tony's appointment further strengthens our capability to deliver on our ambitious plans," Mr Holden says.

Prior to joining Lodestone, Mr Nagel was a key member of Mercury’s executive (and its predecessor Mighty River Power) in the role of GM Corporate Affairs, with responsibilities including legal, government relations, external communications and company secretary. He was integrally involved in the company's IPO in 2013 and led the company's rebranding from Mighty River Power to Mercury in 2016.

Mr Nagel says, "building large-scale generation projects is the most exciting part of the electricity industry, and Lodestone will be building solar farms on a scale never seen in New Zealand. Lodestone has a really exciting future and I'm very pleased to be part of it."

To bolster the Construction and Engineering side of the business, Lodestone welcomes Peter Apperley and Jack Ighile in preparation to commence its $300 million programme to build five solar farms on the North Island.

Peter Apperley has joined as Lodestone’s General Manager, Engineering. Mr Apperley most recent role was Global Technologies Leader – Renewables at Jacobs Engineering and was responsible as a lead manager for energy projects in New Zealand, Australia, SE Asia, Africa and the Pacific.

Jake Ighile joins Lodestone from US-based, Shell Renewables subsidiary, Silicon Ranch. As Director – Contracts and Procurement, Jake led a team delivering more than 560 MW of utility-scale solar projects through EPC contract services.

"With this skilled group of industry and solar experts Lodestone is well on our way to fulfil our vision of accelerating NZ into the solar era," Mr Holden concludes.

Lodestone Energy is a privately-owned energy company that will develop, own and operate grid-scale solar farms. The company recently announced its plans to construct five initial solar plants on its land holdings in the Far North, Northland, Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty. The power generation sites will utilise over half a million solar panels and will integrate renewable energy production with farming operations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lodestone Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 