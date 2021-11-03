Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv Introduces Common Platform For AC And DC Power Control

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Vertiv

Auckland, New Zealand [Nov. 3, 2021] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the Vertiv™ NetSure™ Inverter series, a space-saving system that powers AC and DC loads in a single sub-rack with a common battery bank. The system provides DC and AC power from a common platform using a single control unit, eliminating the need for separate controllers for the DC power system and the inverter. The 230 VAC system is available today in Asia, EMEA and Latin America, and a 120 VAC system will be available in the Americas in early 2022.

Building on Vertiv’s long history and broad portfolio of both AC and DC power solutions, the NetSure Inverter series is a fully integrated system comprised of an AC and DC distribution panel, NetSure™ Control Unit, and eSure™ rectifiers and inverters. Working in concert, the system provides zero transfer time between AC mains and DC battery sources, delivering extremely reliable backup for critical loads. The NetSure inverter module has the industry’s best power density in its class at 23 watts per cubic inch (1.4W/cm3) and leverages that in a compact footprint to deliver peak efficiency of up to 96.3%. The module is hardened for the high-temperature environments up to 80 degrees Celsius where it will be deployed routinely, specifically those in the telecommunications access space and at the edge of the network.

“As 5G adoption expands and more computing is introduced into traditional DC-powered environments, including access sites and edge deployments, the need to reliably and efficiently manage both AC and DC loads increases,” said Henrik Nilén, director of global DC power offerings for Vertiv. “For the growing number of edge sites, availability is key and space is precious. With a single battery bank supporting both AC and DC loads and market-leading inverter module power density, the Vertiv™ NetSure™ Inverter system will optimise space and enable outstanding site availability.”

With a single control system, the NetSure Inverter series requires no additional training for network operators and no investment in additional controls, while eliminating equipment and reducing maintenance costs. By providing clear visibility into both AC and DC loads, it enables more accurate capacity planning and management, and maximum availability.

For existing DC power sites, a NetSure Inverter system add-on cassette is available, with complete front access, including three inverter modules, AC distribution and a control unit – all in a 1U high, 19-inch wide sub-rack.

Vertiv has a long history in both AC and DC power, with broad portfolios of AC-powered IT infrastructure solutions and DC-powered telecom infrastructure solutions. That deep expertise was critical to the development of the NetSure Inverter Series and the industry’s most power dense inverter module.

For more information on the NetSure Inverter Series or the full portfolio of data centre and telecommunications infrastructure solutions from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vertiv on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 