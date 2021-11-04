‘Woolies Jeans’ Raises $239,226 Halfway Through PledgeMe Crowdfunding Campaign

Woolies Jeans, a startup company created by farmer Jovian Garcia-Cummins, has completed the first of a 2 month equity crowdfunding campaign via PledgeMe, generating $239,226 in new funds. The investors are not the typical private equity or angels, but rather 174 fans, who turned their enthusiasm into company shares.

Woolies are not your everyday jeans. They are designed to ‘keep you cool when you are hot and warm when it’s cold’ and utilize NZ Merino to do so. “They will be the most comfortable pair of jeans on the market - always made in NZ” says founder Jovian Garcia Cummins. The jeans are lined with a special type of merino so customers get a traditional jean exterior denim look, with a comfortable merino interior.

The crowd-funding campaign, which kicked off in early October, hit its minimum target of $50,000 within a few days. The average investment has been around $1,400 per person. New investors can still invest via PledgeMe.co.nz and clicking on the Woolies Jeans Campaign.

The company is aiming to take ‘NZ Made’ merino wool jeans worldwide and is planning on using the crowdfunding funds to do so.

“I want to give everyone the opportunity to invest into this company from day 1,” Jovian Garcia-Cummins says, of the brand’s decision to raise money via the crowdfunding route with PledgeMe.

“A friend of mine was extolling the crowd-funding space. It’s the ultimate smart money because you’re raising money from people who love your product and will evangelise and become advocates for your brand.”

“Not only will they invest and buy your product, but they will tell other people about and spread the word,” he adds. And just like that: Woolies Jeans has nearly 200 new brand ambassadors.

Still, Garcia-Cummins says, the crowd-funding bet wasn’t a sure thing. There are plenty of start-ups that fail to meet their goals. And there’s a lot of preparation before the launch, including investor videos, decks, PledgeMe and FMA checks.

Now facing a waiting list and an increasing demand for his product, Garcia-Cummins says he’s very excited for what might unfold in 2022.

Following the successful fund raise, Woolies Jeans is planning on an expansion for the brand, including putting out a mens and women’s line of merino lined jeans and making available worldwide.

To find out more and check the progress of the crowdfunding campaign, go to https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/investments/491-woolies-jeans

© Scoop Media

