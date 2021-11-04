Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Schneider Electric Introduces Uniflair™ Rack Mounted Cooling Solution To Meet The Needs Of Edge Computing

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 9:39 am
Press Release: Schneider Electric

- 3.5kW, 5U, DX based solution is designed for fast installation and servicing

- Rack mounted design frees up IT floor space

- Low maintenance requirements make Uniflair Rack Mounting Cooling ideal for edge computing and micro data center applications

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the introduction of its first rack mounted data center cooling solution. The Uniflair Rack Mounted Cooling 3.5kW, DX solution addresses the escalating demand for rack-based cooling for micro data centers and edge computing where space can be at a premium.

Available globally, the new offer frees up valuable IT floor space by placing the IT cooling at the bottom of any IT rack. The solution can be integrated into EcoStruxure™, enabling the global visibility of performance and status supported with a 24x7 expert service bureau using the next generation data center management (DCIM) software, EcoStruxure IT Expert, and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor.

The new Uniflair Rack Mounted cooling solution benefits include:

  • Reduced Complexity: Provides precise temperature control to cool single racks of IT equipment without the need of any additional cooling.
  • Enhanced Flexibility: Installs and integrates quickly and simply at the bottom of the IT rack.
  • Reduced OpEx: Variable capacity offers continuous and automatic modulation of fan and compressor speed to match rack airflow requirements to deliver 0.5kW to 3.5kW of cooling, maximizing efficiency and lowering operational cost.
  • Less Maintenance: Designed for fast and easy access servicing, which reduces unplanned maintenance.

"Simply put, our new vendor-neutral, rack mounted cooling solution is right-sized for edge micro data centers and provides the right answer for cooling today's critical edge technology," said Maurizio Frizziero, Director of Cooling, Schneider Electric. "It offers more cooling in less space and simplifies management and maintenance, making it ideal for industries like retail, finance, health care, light manufacturing, and education."

Schneider Electric's rack mounted cooling solution is available worldwide. For more information please visit the website or contact your local Schneider Electric representative.

EcoStruxure™ is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure™ has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric
At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On | Discover EcoStruxure | + Lifecycle Services

SOURCE Schneider Electric

