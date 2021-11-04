Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tower Appoints Chief Claims Officer And Chief Risk Officer

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: Tower

Tower has today announced two executive appointments to help drive the insurer’s focus on transparent and fair customer experiences.

Following a global search, Steve Wilson will join the Tower team in January as Chief Claims Officer. He joins Tower after more than five years at QBE Insurance, including as Regional Head of Claims for Asia, across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Macau, Indonesia, Philippines and also the Pacific Islands.

Prior to working at QBE, Steve worked for more than 17 years at IAG in Australia and Asia, across a myriad of role

Blair Turnbull, CEO of Tower says, “Steve brings a wealth of experience in large operations, claims, international markets, loss adjusting, supplier management, agencies, digital transformation, change management and customer experience adoption across insurance.

“As we use the insights from Tower’s data to make our customers’ lives even easier, to digitise further and to understand our customers’ needs better, having Steve’s digital transformation experience on the team will be invaluable.”

The second executive appointment is Tower’s current Managing Director of the Pacific, Paula ter Brake. She has been appointed effective immediately as Tower’s Chief Risk Officer and will also retain her current role.


After two and a half years with Tower, Paula will now lead Tower’s risk, compliance, conduct and legal functions, as well as its operations across our eight Pacific Islands territories - Vanuatu, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga and American Samoa.

Turnbull says, “Paula’s extensive executive experience in financial services with significant regulatory, strategy, distribution and risk expertise, made her the perfect candidate to take up the role of Chief Risk Officer.

“Paula is already known across the business as someone who tackles everything with tremendous energy and focus, and I am looking forward to her continuing to promote a positive and proactive risk awareness culture at Tower,” says Turnbull.

About Tower Insurance
Born and bred in New Zealand, Tower has been supporting Kiwis when they need it most for 150 years. In that time, we’ve grown to operate across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, providing our customers with cover for their houses, cars, contents, businesses and more.

While our heritage is important to us, we’ve also set our sights on the future. Our goal is to meet the 21st century head-on with customer focussed, digital-first insurance solutions for Kiwis and their communities.

