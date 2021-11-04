Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Grape Fungicide Approved For Use

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

A new fungicide which controls bunch rot and powdery mildew in grapes has been approved for use in New Zealand, subject to conditions.

Kenja contains the active ingredient isofetamid, which is new to New Zealand but already approved for use in Australia, Europe, the USA, Canada, and Japan.

The applicant, ISK New Zealand, sought approval to import Kenja as a concentrate to be applied to grapes using ground-based methods.

During the application process, ISK submitted that its product helps to combat fungicide resistance, and is less toxic than other fungicides. It noted that Kenja doesn’t carry any human health hazard classifications.

"The EPA considers that the absence of human health classifications is a significant benefit, which may provide users with a greater variety of fungicides to choose from," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of the Environmental Protection Authority’s hazardous substances group.

"In granting approval for Kenja, strict rules have been set for its use. These include that it can only be applied twice a year, at a restricted amount, in specified weather conditions."

The EPA is responsible for regulating chemicals and other dangerous goods and substances under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

"This means we make decisions on whether to approve new hazardous substances. We put rules (called controls) in place to manage the risks of hazardous substances and to safeguard people and the environment," says Dr Hill.

Read the full decision on Kenja (PDF, 255KB)

Watch this short video to learn how the EPA makes decisions about hazardous substances

