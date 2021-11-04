Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Applications Open For 2022 Meat Industry Association Scholarships

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 11:47 am
Meat Industry Association

Students considering a future career in New Zealand’s red meat industry are encouraged to apply for a 2022 Meat Industry Association (MIA) Scholarship.

Applications are now open for four MIA undergraduate scholarships, providing $5,000 a year for each year of study, and one post-graduate award of $10,000 a year for each year of study up to a maximum of three years for both. The association also runs a mentoring programme connecting the scholars with industry leaders.

MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva says the programme is aimed at scholars from across a wide range of study areas, who are looking to contribute their skills to New Zealand’s largest manufacturing industry.

“Our scholarships provide a great pathway into a productive, innovative and progressive sector. Attracting skilled people and supporting their development is essential to the success of the industry. That in turn is critical to the prosperity and wealth of the country.

“The industry is New Zealand’s second largest goods exporter and its importance to the economy has been underlined by its resilience and continued strong performance during the global pandemic.”

Current MIA scholars range from undergraduates in their first year of study through to those undertaking Masters or PhD programmes. They include students of agribusiness, commerce, marketing, food sciences, veterinary science, engineering law, design technology, and musculoskeletal health.

Scholars may also have the opportunity of part-time or vacation work in the meat industry.

More than 25,000 people work across a wide range of jobs in meat processing throughout New Zealand and predominantly in the regions. The industry provides very competitive salaries, long-term employment and strong career pathways.

It is also one of the biggest trainers of New Zealand workers, with approximately 4,500 people undergoing NZQA accredited courses annually.

Scholarship applications must be submitted by 8 December. For further details and to download an application form, see the ‘Join the Industry’ section at www.mia.co.nz

