2 Shots To Protect Traditional Kiwi Camping Holidays

Protect the traditional Kiwi camping holiday – get your two shots for summer!

That’s the call from Holiday Parks New Zealand which is encouraging all those planning to take a break at a holiday park this summer to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re all looking forward to an unstoppable summer. The way to remove any worries over your holiday not going ahead is to get vaccinated,” Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown says.

“Many of our parks’ guests have already booked their summer camping holidays. They still have time to get vaccinated to ensure they can fully enjoy their summer break.”

In January 2021, holiday parks recorded 1.8 million guest nights with over 611,000 Kiwi guests choosing to stay in parks around the country – 12% of New Zealand’s population.

“Our holiday parks will be doing their best to provide safe holiday destinations for our guests and safe working environments for park staff. While vaccinations are not mandatory for accommodation providers at this stage, parks are supporting their teams to be vaccinated. And parks are working through the risk assessment process to determine how they can best operate safely to protect the health of both staff and guests,” Mr Brown says.

With only a few weeks until the influx of holidaymakers begins, parks want vaccination certificates to be introduced as soon as possible so they can finalise park procedures and training before the season hits its peak, he says.

With no prospect of being able to host international manuhiri this summer, holiday parks are relying on the traditional busy domestic holiday season to support them until New Zealand’s borders reopen.

“The importance of a busy January to supporting our jobs and businesses can’t be overstated.”

