Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MTA Welcomes Product Stewardship Regulations For Tyres And Large Batteries

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

Motor Trade Association (MTA) Sector Manager for Energy and Environment Ian Baggott welcomes the release of the Government's consultation document on its proposed product stewardship regulations for tyres and large batteries.

"This is a big step forward for our industry and has been a long time coming. The proposed regulations will support the implementation of the Tyrewise product stewardship scheme. To finally have a solution in sight for the 6.5 million tyres that reach the end of their useful life each year is the culmination of a concerted year's long effort by the automotive sector," says Mr. Baggott.

MTA, along with other industry participants, have been pushing for the introduction of this product stewardship scheme for ten years.

Mr. Baggott congratulated Minister Parker for his action, saying, "this is a significant step forward in finally removing barriers for businesses and individuals to do the right thing in terms of disposing of end-of-life tyres."

Combined with the recently released National Environmental Standard covering outdoor storage of tyres, the Tyrewise program will avoid further environmental disasters where illegal tyre dumps have caught fire.

"We are also pleased the Government is proactively addressing the disposal of large batteries. It is good public policy to anticipate the massive increase in electric vehicle batteries, so acting now is a prudent step,” added Mr. Baggott.

The Minister's announcement should be viewed as part of a wider policy objective to remove unsafe, high polluting light vehicles from our roads. This is supported by the MTA.

"The scrappage scheme already mooted by the Government is another key part of the jigsaw. Both tyres and batteries are integral parts of any scrappage scheme, and today's is another milestone in the process. We support all moves towards ensuring safer and cleaner driving in New Zealand," ended Mr Baggott.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 