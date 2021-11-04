Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TR Group Orders 20 Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) Electric Trucks

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: TR Group

Heavy Commercial Vehicle leasing and rental company TR Group has ordered 20 x Hyzon Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks for the New Zealand market. The 600HP, 58 tonne GCM tractor units will be powered by 100% green hydrogen, with the only emissions being water vapour. The 20 HFC trucks will remove approximately 5,000 tonnes of CO2 from our atmosphere every year and will be made available to customers by way of a Fully Maintained Operating Lease (FMOL), including fuel.

TR Group has worked closely with the New Zealand Government and Hiringa Refuelling New Zealand Limited (Hiringa Refuelling), who are developing the fuel supply network to support the trucks. Hiringa Refuelling, along with their station partners Waitomo, will soon break ground on the first of four green hydrogen refuelling stations across key freight routes in the North Island.

The New Zealand Government has also been a key support in this project with $6.0 million in co-funding coming from the COVID Response and Recovery Fund and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

The first units will be in New Zealand in mid-2022 for performance testing with the balance arriving towards the end of the year.

TR Group’s General Manager, Brendan King, said, “We have had great uptake from customers for these vehicles, who share similar values to ourselves when it comes to decarbonising the transport network and making the world a greener place. If we are serious about reducing our impact on the environment, it is important that we embrace and seek to understand this technology and help develop it for New Zealand conditions as well as helping to develop the support networks for it, such as service and repair expertise and the vital refuelling infrastructure. This can only be done with real world use of this technology.”

King added, “Of course we couldn’t have done this without the support of our partners - EECA, the New Zealand Government, Hiringa Refuelling and Hyzon, and are incredibly grateful to them. We’re hugely excited about the learnings ahead and we look forward to playing our part in New Zealand’s journey towards a zero-emission transport future. There’s a long way to go but this is a really positive first step.”

Hyzon Motors CEO, Craig Knight, said “Hyzon is proud to participate in this exceptional partnership with TR Group and Hiringa to decarbonise New Zealand’s heavy transport sector.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TR Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 