Mitsubishi Shipbuilding To Commence Development Of Large-size Ammonia Carrier Fueled By Ammonia

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 7:54 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

  • Collaboration with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Namura Shipbuilding Targets Decarbonization of Maritime Industry
  • Aims set on achieving operation of vessels fueled by ammonia
  • a clean energy
  • and increasing volume of marine transportation of ammonia
  • Basic design concept to be developed among those three partners

TOKYO, Nov 4, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) Group, has reached an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. on joint development of large-size ammonia carrier fueled by ammonia.

Ammonia is mainly used as a raw component of fertilizers, and is expected to be a high-quality, reliable and clean energy. The development aim to increase the volume of marine transportation of ammonia by large-size ammonia carrier which are fueled by ammonia. The three companies will jointly proceed with the development of basic design of large-size ammonia carrier where Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will take charge of the optimal design of cargo tank and deck tank used for ammonia fuel, organizing engine and related machinery systems including the fuel supply system, and development and design of cargo handling equipment, special equipment for ammonia transportation and safety equipment onboard.

In the years ahead, ammonia fuel is anticipated to increase in demand in the future as a next-generation clean energy that does not emit CO2 when burned, and as the global value chain of maritime industry shifts to decarbonization, it is highly expected as a long-term solutions for marine logistics. Ammonia is considered to be a promising choice for realizing carbon neutrality in Japan as well, and its demand is expected to increase especially in applications involving replacement of existing fuels in thermal power plants and as a hydrogen carrier.

The maritime industry now accounts for approximately 3% of the world's CO2 emissions, and it is said that the ratio is likely to increase relatively as the other industries make progress in decarbonizing. Going forward, according to MHI Group's strategy of advancement of the energy transition, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will strive to promote decarbonization of the maritime industry as well as to contribute to realizing a carbon neutral society and reduction of environmental load on a global scale as a marine system integrator, by utilizing its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its long experience in the building of Multi Gas Carriers for transportation of LPG / ammonia.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.

New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

