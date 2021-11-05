Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Changes At BusinessNZ

Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ has appointed a new Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Advocacy.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said New Zealand’s peak industry group has experienced significant growth, requiring new strategic oversight.

"Over the last five years BusinessNZ has seen growth in engagement, policy scope, staff numbers and revenue and requires a more strategic structure so BusinessNZ can continue to grow and add value to Members and the BusinessNZ Network. Due to our growth and given the impact of Covid on the business community we need to be coordinated and aligned across the Network to continue to help shift the policy dial for business.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Love as Deputy Chief Executive and Catherine Beard as Director of Advocacy for BusinessNZ."

Phil Love will continue in his current roles as BusinessNZ General Manager of Business Development and the Major Companies Group in addition to his new role as Deputy Chief Executive. Prior to his time at BusinessNZ Mr Love worked as journalist, business editor and corporate affairs executive for major companies. He is BusinessNZ’s representative on the Australia NZ Leadership Forum.

""I’m excited about the new challenges and opportunities involved and look forward to adding maximum value to Major Companies members and the BusinessNZ Network,’’ Phil Love said.

Catherine Beard will transition from her current roles as Executive Director of ExportNZ and ManufacturingNZ, to Director of Advocacy and will manage BusinessNZ’s policy strategy, alignment, and implementation. Catherine Beard’s background includes managing policy and advocacy for a wide range of sectors and issues, including manufacturing, exporting, insurance, agri-business, climate change, energy, R&D and others, and has represented BusinessNZ at various international fora.

"I am really looking forward to working with our policy team, brand directors and the BusinessNZ Network throughout the country to foster joined up advocacy for our business members on the issues that most affect them," Catherine Beard said.

The two roles will be operational immediately.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 