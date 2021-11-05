Changes At BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ has appointed a new Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Advocacy.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said New Zealand’s peak industry group has experienced significant growth, requiring new strategic oversight.

"Over the last five years BusinessNZ has seen growth in engagement, policy scope, staff numbers and revenue and requires a more strategic structure so BusinessNZ can continue to grow and add value to Members and the BusinessNZ Network. Due to our growth and given the impact of Covid on the business community we need to be coordinated and aligned across the Network to continue to help shift the policy dial for business.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Love as Deputy Chief Executive and Catherine Beard as Director of Advocacy for BusinessNZ."

Phil Love will continue in his current roles as BusinessNZ General Manager of Business Development and the Major Companies Group in addition to his new role as Deputy Chief Executive. Prior to his time at BusinessNZ Mr Love worked as journalist, business editor and corporate affairs executive for major companies. He is BusinessNZ’s representative on the Australia NZ Leadership Forum.

""I’m excited about the new challenges and opportunities involved and look forward to adding maximum value to Major Companies members and the BusinessNZ Network,’’ Phil Love said.

Catherine Beard will transition from her current roles as Executive Director of ExportNZ and ManufacturingNZ, to Director of Advocacy and will manage BusinessNZ’s policy strategy, alignment, and implementation. Catherine Beard’s background includes managing policy and advocacy for a wide range of sectors and issues, including manufacturing, exporting, insurance, agri-business, climate change, energy, R&D and others, and has represented BusinessNZ at various international fora.

"I am really looking forward to working with our policy team, brand directors and the BusinessNZ Network throughout the country to foster joined up advocacy for our business members on the issues that most affect them," Catherine Beard said.

The two roles will be operational immediately.

