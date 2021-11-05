Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commitment To Increased Transparency At The Heart Of Travel Insurer’s Award Win

Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:49 am
Press Release: Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Southern Cross Travel Insurance (Southern Cross) has taken home the award for Best Plain English Legal Document at the Plain English Awards 2021 for its Domestic Travel Insurance policy (NZ).

The awards recognise organisations that communicate in plain language, whose documents are easier for consumers to read, understand and act upon. Entries are open to Australian and New Zealand businesses and are judged by an international panel of experts.

In commenting on the award win, judges admired the tone of the document, saying it felt friendly and manageable.

“The document has a good tone. It’s friendly but professional — and that’s not always an easy balance to strike. It skilfully employs all the right plain English and clear design techniques. Its language and layout make understanding it as easy as it can be without losing its legal rigour.”

Southern Cross launched its new Domestic Travel Insurance policy for New Zealanders in August 2020. Since then, it has also rewritten some other policy documents in plain language, including its Domestic Travel Insurance Australia policy and overseas travel policy, ‘TravelCare’.

These documents have subsequently all been awarded the WriteMark, an independent endorsement awarded to documents that achieve a high standard of plain language. Southern Cross is the first travel insurer in New Zealand to have its domestic travel insurance policy awarded the WriteMark.

“Writing our policies in plain language is just one part of our commitment to simplicity, transparency and delivering a great customer experience. It’s important to us that we build trust and goodwill with our customers through policies which are clear and easy to understand,” said Southern Cross Travel Insurance CEO, Jo McCauley.

“We were very proud to have been shortlisted for this award, so winning has been really exciting for our business. This award is recognition of our ongoing efforts to improve the way our customers engage with our products and services,” added McCauley.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance plans to continue investing in making more of its policies available in plain language, making it easier for customers to understand what they’re covered for.

“Writing our policies in plain language is a sustained and continued focus for us, not just a one-off,” said McCauley. “It’s part of our duty of care that’s always been at the heart of our customer service.”

 

About Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Southern Cross Travel Insurance is one of New Zealand’s most awarded and respected travel insurers. Since 1982, it has given peace of mind for many thousands of overseas travellers and have now grown to become New Zealand’s largest travel insurer. In addition to overseas travel insurance, SCTI also offers products to visitors to New Zealand through its Visiting New Zealand and International Student policies. In 2020, SCTI grew its product offering with the launch of new domestic travel insurance.

The business is proud to have won multiple awards for providing customers with great value and customer service, including:

· Canstar New Zealand

o Outstanding value for Travel Insurance – International (2018-2020)

· Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards – Silver, Travel Insurance (2019)

· Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards – Gold, Travel Insurance (2020-2021)

· Plain English Awards – Best Plain English Legal Document (2021)

Southern Cross is a group of independent businesses united by a shared brand with an interest in the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders. With a range of products and services and a not-for-profit ethos, Southern Cross is New Zealand’s leading independent provider and funder of healthcare.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Cross Travel Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 