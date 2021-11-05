Personality Pops With The New Studio Series Keyboard And Mousefrom Logitech

Introducing the seriously playful aesthetics of POP Keys and POP Mouse, with customisable emoji and the satisfying click-clack of mechanical typing.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) has launched a mouse and keyboard collection to bring character, joy and self-expression to your work routine—whether at home or on the go. The release of POP Keys, POP Mouse and Logitech Desk Mat redefines what your personal workspace can look like with three vibrant new aesthetics.

“The Studio Series by Logitech embraces the originality of each individual out there,” said Irfan Kachwalla, Lead Designer of POP Keys. "We wanted to create products that are just as expressive as our users, with big personalities and no compromise on productivity,”

POP Keys comes with eight swappable emoji keycaps in the box – four on the keyboard itself. The emoji keys can be easily customised to your favorite emoji or another handy shortcut using Logitech Options – available via a simple download for PC or Mac. POP Mouse also features a central button that opens the emoji menu and can be customised for one-tap convenience.

POP Keys is beautifully retro but with new-generation functions. Its bouncy mechanical keycaps crackle like popcorn with every press. Its 12 new FN shortcuts feature Snip Screen, Mute Mic and Media Keys to facilitate the modern workday .

For every POP Keys, there’s a POP Mouse to match. Cute and compact, the mouse slips easily into your bag or pocket for on-the-go working. Its smooth body, crafted for comfort, fits snugly in your palm. But the compact mouse packs a lot of power: POP Mouse’s Smartwheel flips automatically from high-precision to speed scroll mode. The mouse is enabled with Logitech Flow, a software feature for easy text, file and image copy-and-pasting between computers.

Both products empower multi-device creativity, connecting to up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt wireless receiver. Each product also comes with the promise of durability and long-lasting battery life—a signature of Logitech products.

POP Keys and POP Mouse are the latest addition to Logitech’s Studio Series. The series also features the minimalist Pebble mouse, K580 and K380 keyboards, and the new Logitech Desk Mat. POP Keys works with macOS, Windows, iOS, ipadOS, Chrome OS and Android, and POP Mouse works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Linux.

Pricing and Availability

POP Keys, POP Mouse and Logitech Desk Mat will be available November 2021 in New Zealand. The suggested retail price is $149.90 for POP Keys, $54.90 for POP Mouse and $34.90 for Logitech Desk Mat.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

# # #

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

###

© Scoop Media

