Fund Manager Of The Year Awards 2021

Monday, 8 November 2021, 6:26 am
Press Release: Research IP

For the second year in a row COVID-19 sees New Zealand’s best fund managers being recognised at Research IP’s digital awards. The Fund Manager of the Year 2021 takes place on 2 December.

The Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards are back in 2021 in an online format, to round out the second year of lock downs hampering the ability to host the awards in person. These awards recognise the best fund managers in the country.

The virtual event is free to attend at 3pm on Thursday 2 December, register at https://research-ip.com/awards/.

While March 2020 saw a large dip when markets sold off due to Covid 19, 2021 has not held back with equity markets booming past previous highs and interest rates anchored at all time lows. Managed funds have seen mixed growth from a funds under management perspective. Consumers are still looking more critically at avenues to build their wealth and how they access investment markets directly or via financial advisers. The awards continue to play a crucial role by recognising the top-performing money managers, with categories such as Fund Manager of the Year, Boutique Manager of the Year and KiwiSaver of the Year.

Darren Howlin, Managing Director of Research IP said “For the second year in a row we have delayed the awards as long as we could, hoping to host them in person, but virtual it is. Sadly this also includes Auckland based Andy Mahony being grounded. 2021 has remained a fascinating year, but the tone of central banks and economies is changing to one of living with a COVID world.”

All the major award categories are back in 2021. Greater emphasis is being placed on responsible investing, with Research IP soon to release its signature paper on this subject to focus the important capital market play as the world transitions to 2050. Howlin said “this is an interesting space with many different interpretations, next week we will be releasing a comprehensive 35 page paper on the topic to assist the industry but also raise some important questions to consider”.

The Research IP Awards continue to emphasise the expertise of advisers in wealth management, with an Advisers’ Choice award for the best fund managers in four different categories including KiwiSaver. Have your say at https://research-ip.com/awards/.

Howlin said “The Adviser Choice initiative is growing year to year and brings together a strong recognition of the investment management industry. We plan to announce the finalists on 26 November and the winners online at 3pm on Thursday 2 December.”

Research IP is a leading provider of investment research, tools and technology. The inaugural 2019 Research IP awards were a huge success, 2020 built on the 2019 Awards. Having powered Awards processes for the NZX owned FundSource and beyond the company is experienced in undertaking the requisite research to award the very best.

Howlin said the awards and associated offering are designed to be more accessible to everyday investors and advisers. “Research IP has a core offering that is freely available to financial advisers and direct investors. This will enable people to have access to key information and ratings on over 500 funds, helping them to make important investment decisions on their retirement savings or investment funds. The only requirement to access the service is an email address.”

“Research IP is now supported by technology and investment professionals based in New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines and Taiwan. Financial advisers, direct investors and fund managers can register their interest for the service at www.Research-IP.com.”

Further information about the awards format can be found at https://research-ip.com/make-your-vote-count-in-the-fund-manager-of-the-year-awards-2021/.

Award Categories:

  • Alternatives
  • Diversified Fund
  • Australasian Equities
  • New Zealand Equities
  • Australian Equities
  • Global Equities
  • Australasian Fixed Interest
  • Global Fixed interest
  • Global Property & Infrastructure
  • Australasian Property
  • Responsible Investment
  • Longevity Award
  • KiwiSaver of the Year
  • Boutique of the Year
  • Fund Manager of the Year

and

  • Adviser Choice – Equities
  • Adviser Choice – Fixed Interest
  • Adviser Choice - Property & Infrastructure
  • Adviser Choice - KiwiSaver

