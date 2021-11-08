Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Online Retailer ShopGood Partners With Cure Kids To Allow Kiwi Consumers To Give Back While Christmas Shopping

Monday, 8 November 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand charity Cure Kids has today launched an exclusive partnership with online shopping platform ShopGood, allowing Kiwis to give back while they shop for Christmas.

ShopGood is a high-quality online retailer that promotes generosity with every purchase by donating a portion of every sale to Cure Kids.

Between November 4 and December 5, purchase donations will go to the charity, which is New Zealand’s largest charitable child health organisation funding research into a wide range of illnesses and conditions that affect Kiwi children.

ShopGood offers desirable, top-brand products at a range of price points to appeal to all shoppers, and launches in time for Christmas shopping. Customers will be able to shop across a range of categories, including books, toys, games, food and drink, jewellery, kids and baby, personal, sports, outdoors and travel.

Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge says Kiwis will be able to support children living with serious illnesses while shopping for their own friends and family this Christmas.

“We’re delighted to be selected as the exclusive charity partner for ShopGood during a peak Christmas retail period, the generosity of New Zealand consumers helps fund critical child health research to improve, extend and save the lives of vulnerable tamariki,” says Benge.

ShopGood Director Jeremy Scott says the company is excited to connect generous Kiwi shoppers with a worthy not-for-profit in the lead-up to the holiday season.

“Our mission is to make shopping feel good, and to do good at the same time. It’s a privilege to partner with a leading children’s charity who can benefit from ShopGood’s innovative business model.”

Shoppers can visit curekids.shopgood.co.nz to get involved in the initiative.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 