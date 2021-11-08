Online Retailer ShopGood Partners With Cure Kids To Allow Kiwi Consumers To Give Back While Christmas Shopping

New Zealand charity Cure Kids has today launched an exclusive partnership with online shopping platform ShopGood, allowing Kiwis to give back while they shop for Christmas.

ShopGood is a high-quality online retailer that promotes generosity with every purchase by donating a portion of every sale to Cure Kids.

Between November 4 and December 5, purchase donations will go to the charity, which is New Zealand’s largest charitable child health organisation funding research into a wide range of illnesses and conditions that affect Kiwi children.

ShopGood offers desirable, top-brand products at a range of price points to appeal to all shoppers, and launches in time for Christmas shopping. Customers will be able to shop across a range of categories, including books, toys, games, food and drink, jewellery, kids and baby, personal, sports, outdoors and travel.

Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge says Kiwis will be able to support children living with serious illnesses while shopping for their own friends and family this Christmas.

“We’re delighted to be selected as the exclusive charity partner for ShopGood during a peak Christmas retail period, the generosity of New Zealand consumers helps fund critical child health research to improve, extend and save the lives of vulnerable tamariki,” says Benge.

ShopGood Director Jeremy Scott says the company is excited to connect generous Kiwi shoppers with a worthy not-for-profit in the lead-up to the holiday season.

“Our mission is to make shopping feel good, and to do good at the same time. It’s a privilege to partner with a leading children’s charity who can benefit from ShopGood’s innovative business model.”

Shoppers can visit curekids.shopgood.co.nz to get involved in the initiative.

