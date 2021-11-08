Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Group Holdings Announces Sale Of Life Insurance Business; Kiwibank And Nib To Enter Strategic Partnership.

Monday, 8 November 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Kiwi Group Holdings

Kiwi Group Holdings Limited (KGH) today announced the sale of its life insurance business, Kiwi Insurance Limited, to nib nz holdings limited (nib) for NZ$45 million.

Under the terms of the deal nib will purchase 100% of the shares in Kiwi Insurance Limited and enter an exclusive relationship with Kiwibank Limited (Kiwibank – a wholly owned KGH subsidiary) which will see the bank refer its retail customers to nib for their life and living insurance needs. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals.

Kiwibank Chief Executive Steve Jurkovich said he was excited about today’s announcement which delivers on Kiwibank’s growth strategy by simplifying its business, building the bank’s partnership capabilities, and providing great outcomes for customers.

“Life insurance plays a vital role in providing financial security from the unexpected, and I’m delighted that Kiwibank and nib are entering into a long-term partnership that will support Kiwi to be better off,” said Mr Jurkovich.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin said there was a strong alignment between the values and mission of the companies making the acquisition and new partnership a great fit.

“We’re all about supporting our members better health and we’re looking forward to providing them access to a suite of health, life and living insurance covers,” Mr Hennin said.

Kiwi Insurance policyholders don’t need to do anything and will see no change to their current policies as a result of the sale.

Customers will receive further information ahead of the completion of the sale to nib in early 2022. In the meantime, it’s business as usual for the Kiwi Insurance team who remain committed to providing a great service to customers.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwi Group Holdings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 