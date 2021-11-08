Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Residency’ Edges Closer For Shortlist Of New Organisms

Monday, 8 November 2021, 11:50 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

A tomato plant virus is among seven organisms in line for deregulation, having recently established themselves in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) sought feedback on which new organisms should no longer hold regulatory status as "new" because they are effectively resident in Aotearoa. This deregulation process is conducted under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms (HSNO) Act, for species that arrived after 29 July 1998.

"We have carefully screened the shortlisted candidates, and no longer consider that they are new organisms because they’ve been present in Aotearoa for some time. This is not an assessment of whether or not we want them in the country, just a recognition of their presence here," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of the EPA’s New Organisms group.

"This process is about making it easier for scientists wanting to conduct research on these organisms, and removing the unnecessary financial barriers for businesses wanting to make use of them."

One of those under the microscope is the pepino mosaic virus, which has been detected by commercial tomato growers in Auckland. Although it has no impact on food safety or human health, and tomatoes are safe to eat, the disease can affect production. Some operators want to investigate a technique used overseas, where tomato plants are immunised with a mild strain of the virus to guard against potentially more aggressive strains.

A pest beetle which defoliates eucalyptus trees and slows their growth significantly, delaying harvests, is also a candidate for deregulation. This would enable scientists to conduct field and laboratory research more freely.

An insect, three plants, and a common bacterium round out the candidates drawn from a long list of 51 organisms gathered earlier this year during public consultation. Candidates were put forward due to their enduring presence in New Zealand, and whether they are currently not being managed, controlled, or eradicated under any law.

"We are now asking New Zealanders for their views on deregulating these seven organisms - or effectively giving them ‘residency’," says Dr Hill.

Submissions close at 5.00 pm on 17 December.

The EPA will collate the public feedback and provide an assessment for the Environment Minister, before Cabinet makes a final decision on deregulation of any candidate organism.

Read about the shortlist of candidate organisms

Read about changing the status of a new organism

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 