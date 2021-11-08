Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fcm Unveils Preview Of Revamped Global Travel Management Platform

Monday, 8 November 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: FCM

Global travel management company FCM is inviting corporate travel managers to experience a preview of its new proprietary platform. Developed in response to a rapidly evolving business travel landscape, this latest initiative reflects the company’s accelerated investment in next-generation technology to address the future requirements of a multi-national customer base that stretches over 100 countries. Following a successful and productive testing phase, demos are now being offered to prospective clients.

“As the world has changed, so have the challenges our clients face too. With geographically dispersed operations and a remote workforce the new norm, our travel management solution has been purposely designed for the digitally savvy workforce, offering a powerful suite of digital tools and dashboards that puts travel managers, arrangers, and travellers firmly in control,” said Marcus Eklund, FCM’s Managing Director. “We are excited to offer the global business travel community a first-look of our proprietary platform while introducing a few of its many innovative features.”

Over the past 24 months, FCM worked with a representative cross-section of clients from different sectors and varying sizes and budgets, garnering feedback to help shape the new travel platform. This has resulted in a slick user experience delivering global consistency where needed, while offering a superior level of choice and flexibility that is built around their individual needs.

“While it was important that we identified and addressed current pain points, it was even more critical that we future-proofed our offerings by anticipating and delivering the most adaptable business travel technology in the market. It has truly been a collaborative effort, ” added Eklund.

FCM is keeping specific details around the full capabilities of the new omni-channel platform under wraps; however, those signing up to receive an advance demo will get a realistic expectation of what’s to come when it debuts early next year.

At the platform’s heart, is a clear and informative landing page displaying an instant overview of key information such as upcoming trips alongside live updates, notifications and changes to bookings. The user interface has also been purposely designed to ease seamless navigation between an array of impressive features and tools.

As an open platform, FCM’s signature ‘plug and play’ flexibility remains front and centre. Clients will have the ability to choose from a number of integrations to deliver on their multi-national and local needs – like booking tool selection, expense suppliers and duty of care providers. While the introduction of a single approval flow joins multiple online booking tools, offline bookings and even multiple markets into a consistent and simplified approvals experience.

Additionally, an improved ecosystem of communications prioritises safety and wellbeing by combining technology and personal service to support bookers and their travellers 24/7/365. Together with new desktop notification features like trip updates, check-in reminders, duty of care alerts and more, help is always an instant away via a new built-in live chat function backed by the always-on assistance of FCM’s highly experienced team.

Travel managers have full visibility of their entire travel world with a versatile and flexible reporting suite integrated into the platform. Reservation, spend and sustainability data as well as bespoke reporting and analytics, also gives an indication of the AI-powered capabilities to come.

The new FCM platform is already piloting with a growing number of global clients, and it is expected that new customers will have access from early 2022. Those interested in experiencing a demonstration can book via the following link.

About FCM

FCM is one of the largest global travel management companies with a 24/7 reach in over 100 countries. As the flagship business travel division of the ASX-listed Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM has the leverage to deliver access to the widest network of airfares, hotels, and ground transport for unique and best-value travel solutions. Thousands of national and multi-national organisations including many household brands, Fortune and FTSE 100 companies, rely on FCM’s intuitive technology and expert teams to move their business travellers effortlessly and maximise their return on investment.

FCM’s agile and customisable travel technology platform anticipates and solves the needs of each business. Flexible, globally connected teams are experts in negotiating the best deals for their clients and offer in-depth local knowledge and duty of care support to provide the ultimate personalised business travel experience. FCM is a trusted travel partner for businesses that have regular international travel needs, take single trips at the last-minute, or have centralised their business travel across multiple markets. Discover the alternative at www.fcmtravel.com

