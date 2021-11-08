Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte Announces New COVID-19 Response Policy

Monday, 8 November 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: Deloitte

8 November 2021 – Deloitte today announced its new COVID-19 response policy, advising that from 1 December only people who have been fully vaccinated will be able to enter any of their New Zealand offices.

“We are committed to keeping everyone safe from COVID-19,” said Chief Executive, Mike Horne.

“This is not a decision we reached lightly. We conducted a full health & safety risk assessment, asked our people to provide their vaccination status as well as their comfort level at working with those who are unvaccinated, and then consulted with them on our draft policy before finalising.”

The policy applies to all Deloitte people, as well as any visitors to Deloitte offices including clients, suppliers and contractors.

Similarly, only fully vaccinated Deloitte people will be able to work at or visit client or third-party premises, and all Deloitte events held offsite will also require attendees to be fully vaccinated.

Deloitte is continuing to actively encourage all of their people to get fully vaccinated, and is working closely with those people who are not vaccinated to help keep them safe and ensure they remain included and connected to the business through remote working options.

