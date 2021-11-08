Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JLL NZ Appoints Jonathan Manns As New Head Of Wellington Business

Monday, 8 November 2021
JLL

November 10, 2021 – JLL is delighted to announce Jonathan Manns as the new Head of its Wellington business. The key appointment, which adds further momentum to the company’s growth in New Zealand, comes at a time when the Capital’s market is facing unique supply and demand challenges.

Manns has relocated from the United Kingdom, where he is widely recognised as one of the country’s foremost urbanists. With a distinguished property career to date, most latterly as Executive Director at London mixed-use developer Rockwell, he has a breadth of experience leading teams and organisations through change in both advisory and client-side roles. He is also a recognised expert on real estate and built environment issues, from design to delivery, with an established track-record of success in shaping both policies and places.

Manns says he is making the move at a uniquely exciting time for the industry, and with NZ and the UK sharing similar challenges and opportunities is looking forward to bringing fresh perspectives to help JLL play a key role here.

“We are at a critical moment in New Zealand’s response to Covid-19 and it's vital that the country is positioned to capitalise on a cautious reopening of the borders. As a global business, with a significant depth of expertise both internationally and locally, there's a clear opportunity for JLL to put itself at the centre of the recovery.”

“This is an important time for New Zealand’s real estate sector as it grapples with the challenges of technological, demographic and climate change. The pandemic, as a further driver of shifting investor preferences and the evolving nature of work, has only made it more pressing that we tackle these strategically.”

“This is in addition to the continued crisis of housing affordability, which is expected to worsen over coming decades, exacerbating issues around equality both within and between generations. The delivery of properly-designed new homes and workplaces, in the right location, at speed and scale, should be treated as a national priority.”

JLL New Zealand’s Managing Director Todd Lauchlan says Manns’ appointment is central to the company’s growth plans in Wellington, following a number of significant personnel hires in the capital in the last two months.

“The Wellington office is entering a period of transformation. Making that a success requires strong foundations to be put in place from an early stage, and Jonathan’s expertise in driving change that makes a positive impact on communities and the built environment is world-renowned,” says Lauchlan.

“These remain uncertain times for the New Zealand property market. The need for real estate experts with an emphasis on personal service and unrivalled global knowledge remains as great as ever, and I’m excited about the fresh perspectives that Jonathan will bring to continue to support our clients.”

