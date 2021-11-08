Rare Gisborne Restaurant And Kiosk Lease Opportunity At Unrivalled Beachfront Location

A brand-new restaurant and kiosk for lease will offer businesses an exclusive opportunity to be at the heart of an exciting new development on Gisborne’s beachfront.

The city’s only beachfront restaurant and bar and a separate ground floor kiosk will form part of the new Midway Surf Rescue Community Hub under construction at Midway Beach.

On the edge of the Pacific Ocean, the new premises will be in prime position beside the popular Oneroa cycle and walkway, across the road from the region’s biggest aquatic facility, and just two kilometres from the centre of town.

The unique beachfront premises are expected to become ‘go to’ eating destinations for both locals and visitors, in a region whose economy and tourism market have continued to outperform despite national Covid-19 disruptions.

Due for completion in early 2023, the Midway hub will be a vibrant centre of activity for the public and recreational beach users. With a state-of-the-art lifeguarding tower, members’ lounge, offices and storage facilities for water sports groups, the complex sits within the vision of the district’s Wider Waterfront Precinct Development Plan.

The first floor will feature a family-friendly licensed restaurant, while a ground-floor takeaway kiosk will enjoy immediate exposure to beach users seeking takeaway food options.

Expressions of interest in the two premises for lease at the Midway Surf Rescue Community Hub, on Centennial Marine Drive, Gisborne, are being sought by Tuesday 7 December, through Mike Florance and Colin McNab of Bayleys Gisborne.

First-floor restaurant

Mr Florance said operators of the restaurant would have the exclusive commercial advantage of being the city’s first beachfront restaurant and bar.

“The premises will consist of a main indoor restaurant area of about 260 square metres, which will flow into a generous indoor/outdoor dining and entertaining space of a further 275 square metres, with uninhibited views to the ocean and Young Nick’s Head. A double-sided fireplace will help ensure a cosy atmosphere inside all year round,” said Mr Florance.



A community lounge will provide a substantial increase in seating to be able to cater to larger community events, weddings and other functions with 200 or more guests. The restaurant operator will have the opportunity to be the preferred caterer for these functions.

“A new restaurant here will benefit from being housed in high-quality, modern new-build premises. The look and feel will give it a fresh and casual atmosphere, with natural tones and materials that respond to the beachfront surroundings,” Mr Florance said.

The tenancy for lease will incorporate the restaurant, covered area and deck, along with a restaurant office, ablutions and chiller and storage area. The operator will also have the option to lease existing restaurant chattels.

An initial lease term of 10 years is proposed, with four further five-year rights of renewal.

Ground-floor kiosk

The kiosk tenancy on the ground floor will consist of a main serving booth of about 20 square metres, with an approximately 10-square metre kitchen. This opens out to a hard-surface outdoor beachfront dining area of approximately 87 square metres, a deck and 90 square metres of lawn.

“The kiosk will have a relaxed beachside feel with uninterrupted views, and patronage from beachgoers, club members and people using the boardwalk/cycleway,” said Mr Florance.

Mr McNab said both tenancies would benefit from the growing surf club community.



“Midway is one of the fastest growing surf lifesaving clubs and holds a national competition at least once a year drawing crowds of over 3,000.

“The Olympic pool facility across the road also brings a lot of people into the area, with 90,000 admissions in 2020. The new Kiwa Pools facility, due to open in March 2023, will double the capacity of the complex.

“Further demand for the new foodservice offerings will be underpinned by the hub’s proximity to a growing subdivision and nearby corporate businesses,” Mr McNab said.

The operators would also benefit from a resilient local visitor industry, with Gisborne being one of only four New Zealand regions to achieve positive tourism growth last year, he said.

“This growth in tourism, coupled with the increasing number of travelling salespeople, has delivered a significant boost to the local hospitality industry.

“Positioned right on the beachfront, in a city renowned for its beaches and summer living, tenants at the Midway Surf Rescue Community Hub will be in a prime position to ride the wave of Gisborne’s success,” said Mr McNab.

© Scoop Media