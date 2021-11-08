Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp Graduate Recruitment Campaign Rated As One Of The Best

Monday, 8 November 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is the only law firm recognised by students across New Zealand in the Top 10 Best Graduate Campaign’s for 2021 in a recent Student Pulse Report survey produced by Talent Solutions.

The leading law firm placed seventh out of 10 employers across different sectors who were most frequently mentioned in the survey by students as having the best graduate recruitment campaigns.

Graduate Recruitment Specialist, Rose Ritchie says, “we are thrilled that our Grow Your Own Way campaign has resonated with students across the country and it is an honour to be considered a top-rated campaign for 2021. The firm’s graduate recruitment programme provides a dynamic approach and personalised recruitment experience that is a true representation of the firm’s people and values.”

The 52-question survey conducted over May to July provides employers across New Zealand with up to date information on student population demographics, job search preferences, motivations, communication preferences, market perceptions, and the impact of COVID-19.

Students were asked which employer had the best graduate recruitment campaign via an unprompted, free text question.

“Due to the large number of responses received and the unprompted nature of this question, the results provide you with an excellent insight into the organisations that are capturing the attention of tertiary students this year,” Talent Solutions stated in its report.

“We take pride in bringing our firm to life through our campaign where we share our people’s varying stories and pathways. We helped bridge the gap between university and the commercial world by hearing what is important students and sharing our people’s experiences. Through our digital campaign and increased visibility on university campuses, we’ve been able reach a wide range of candidates through mediums they actively engage in and respond to. Providing a seamless campaign and candidate experience was a collaborative effort across the firm, led by our People & Culture and Clients & Markets teams”, said Ritchie.

In 2020, the firm was a finalist at the NZAGE Industry Awards for Best Innovation and Ritchie was a finalist for Best Graduate Professional, and Chapman Tripp was also voted the best New Zealand law firm to work for in a survey conducted by GradNewZealand.

Chapman Tripp’s graduate recruitment website can be viewed here.

