Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EECA To Consult On Proposed Energy Levies

Monday, 8 November 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: EECA

EECA is seeking feedback on its proposed energy levy-funded activities for the 2022/23 year.

EECA receives part of its funding from levies collected from the engine fuel, electricity and gas sectors, with the levies funding allowing EECA to continue work to improve energy productivity and reduce carbon emissions.

EECA’s Chief Executive Andrew Caseley says the levies partially fund activities that reduce energy use and energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

"Forty one percent of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy use and there are opportunities across the economy to make significant carbon reductions."
Mr Caseley says increasing energy efficiency saves money across the economy, both for consumers and businesses.

“New Zealand spends about $18.6 billion on energy each year, and EECA estimates the country could save up to 20% of its energy use through improved energy efficiency by 2030."
For the 2022/23 year, EECA is consulting on a total of $17.3 million from the three energy levies:

  • Petroleum and Engine Fuel Monitoring Levy: $10.5 million
  • Electricity Industry Levy: $5.3 million
  • Gas Safety, Monitoring and Energy Efficiency Levy: $1.5 million

Mr Caseley says EECA is seeking a $3 million increase in the levies compared to the previous year, which is solely from the transport fuels levy, to primarily help fund the increased funding for the Low Emission Transport Fund. He says the increase ($200,000) in the gas levy, and the corresponding decrease in the electricity levy, reflects EECA’s increasing focus on reducing energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

The levies will help fund:

  • transitioning large energy users, the wider business sector and Local Government from fossil fuels to low-emissions fuels and technologies
  • the low emission transport fund and the low-emissions transport behaviour change programme
  • the regulatory and standards framework to prevent inefficient products and appliances being sold in New Zealand.

Consultation on the 2022/23 levy programme is open from 8 November to 13 December 2021. People who want to make a submission can email EECA at levyconsultation@eeca.govt.nz, or write to us at EECA, 44 The Terrace, Wellington.

2022/23 Energy Levies Consultation
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EECA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>


Reserve Bank: Housing Matters For Financial Stability Risks
The unsustainable level of house prices poses monetary and financial stability challenges, Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua - Governor Adrian Orr says in a speech published today to the Property Council of New Zealand Retail Conference... More>>



Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 