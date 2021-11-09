Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ministers: Trade That Benefits All Is Vital For Economic Recovery

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Ministerial Meeting

Wellington, New Zealand, 8 November 2021

Ministers from the 21 APEC member economies are meeting virtually over the next two days to accelerate the region’s economic recovery through innovative trade policy and multilateral cooperation.

The 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting is co-chaired by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor. Policy recommendations will be shared by representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council and APEC’s official observers—the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council and Pacific Island Forum.

“Together, we have worked tirelessly over the past year to deliver a diverse range of meaningful outcomes, notably in speeding up the movement of vaccine supplies and other essential goods across borders,” Minister O’Connor said when welcomed ministers at the meeting.

“Progress on APEC’s ambitious agenda this year shows how our collective determination can overcome the challenges during the pandemic,” Minister O’Connor said. “And this momentum must not stop.”

The meeting precedes the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 12 November and the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference (MC12). The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will share her views on global trading system and how APEC members can contribute to ambitious outcomes at the upcoming conference.

“Today’s meeting will provide an important opportunity to build momentum and seek consensus ahead of MC12,” said Minister O’Connor. “APEC’s support for the World Trade Organization is an area of which we all agreed this year.”

“Our goal is to intensify regional cooperation to support the WTO’s agenda at its upcoming conference as a way of driving a trade-led recovery from the pandemic,” added Minister O’Connor. “This approach benefits all. Free, fair and open trade will get us all through the pandemic.”

“We all agree that trade is vital in mitigating the impacts of the pandemic and it will be the driver of growth and a force for good for our future prosperity,” he added. “In this spirit, we must continue to work together to ensure that our trade and investment environment is free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable to benefit all of our people.”

“This year, APEC is at a turning point in its history. We, as Ministers, have the opportunity to set a course for APEC for the next two decades,” Minister O’Connor concluded. “I hope you will join us as we work together to advance our region and leave a lasting legacy for all our people, and future generations.”

The 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting will conclude on Tuesday.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 