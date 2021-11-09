PM Asked To Visit Hospitality Businesses In Auckland

A hospitality business has issued an open invitation to the Prime

Minister to see for herself, the wringer that businesses in Auckland and

Waikato are being put through.

"It's nice to be praised for our sacrifice but it feels as like we are

being sacrificed. That's why I want to invite the Prime Minister to

visit my business when she's in Auckland later this week," says Sunny

Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group, who also owns the

Shakespeare in Central Auckland.

"Having tuned in at 4pm I am confused and many Kiwis will be as well.

Aucklanders will be allowed to leave Auckland for their Christmas

holidays all over New Zealand, irrespective of case numbers, but the

rest of New Zealand won't be allowed into Auckland?

"Maybe the Prime Minister can also explain why Auckland Council was

given $60 million to support businesses that’s really, $60m for

consultants and accountants.

“We’d rather see that $60m put into practical incentives like free

parking and a UK-style ‘Eat Out to Help Out,’ which helped hospitality

and retail businesses there to recover.

"$60 million could buy, for example, 300,000 worth of $100 meal vouchers

to support hospitality along with three hours' worth of free parking for

over two million visitors to get shoppers back for our sector and

retail.

"The public has had months of having the bejesus scared out of them by

Covid-19, so public transport will not be that attractive for many.

"What's also now the difference between school students sitting in a

classroom all day and a fully vaccinated customer being served by a

fully vaccinated hospitality worker?

“All efforts must be put into getting customers back into the shops and

cafes in Waikato and Auckland and that starts by listening to business

owners,” Mr Kaushal said.

© Scoop Media

