PM Asked To Visit Hospitality Businesses In Auckland

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group

A hospitality business has issued an open invitation to the Prime
Minister to see for herself, the wringer that businesses in Auckland and
Waikato are being put through.

"It's nice to be praised for our sacrifice but it feels as like we are
being sacrificed. That's why I want to invite the Prime Minister to
visit my business when she's in Auckland later this week," says Sunny
Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group, who also owns the
Shakespeare in Central Auckland.

"Having tuned in at 4pm I am confused and many Kiwis will be as well.
Aucklanders will be allowed to leave Auckland for their Christmas
holidays all over New Zealand, irrespective of case numbers, but the
rest of New Zealand won't be allowed into Auckland?

"Maybe the Prime Minister can also explain why Auckland Council was
given $60 million to support businesses that’s really, $60m for
consultants and accountants.

“We’d rather see that $60m put into practical incentives like free
parking and a UK-style ‘Eat Out to Help Out,’ which helped hospitality
and retail businesses there to recover.

"$60 million could buy, for example, 300,000 worth of $100 meal vouchers
to support hospitality along with three hours' worth of free parking for
over two million visitors to get shoppers back for our sector and
retail.

"The public has had months of having the bejesus scared out of them by
Covid-19, so public transport will not be that attractive for many.

"What's also now the difference between school students sitting in a
classroom all day and a fully vaccinated customer being served by a
fully vaccinated hospitality worker?

“All efforts must be put into getting customers back into the shops and
cafes in Waikato and Auckland and that starts by listening to business
owners,” Mr Kaushal said.

© Scoop Media

