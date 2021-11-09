Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Armstrong’s Eyes New Capital Structure To Accelerate Long-term Growth Plans

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: Armstrong's

9 November 2021 – Armstrong’s, one of New Zealand’s largest privately owned automotive groups is reviewing its capital structure and considering a dual listing on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) in 2022.

Founded by Rick Armstrong in 1993 and now led by CEO, Troy Kennedy, Armstrong’s operates 15 strategically located dealerships and represents 16 global automotive brands across the Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland markets.

Armstrong’s CEO, Troy Kennedy says: “The business is at a scale with the right systems and leadership team in place to put our foot down on emerging opportunities as New Zealand’s vehicle fleet starts to go through significant structural change in the race to put more Reduced Emission Vehicles (REVs) on the road.”

“We have an enviable brand portfolio built on long-term trusted relationships with global automotive brands. We are looking at growth through two lenses – organic-based growth tied to building-up and further diversifying the brand portfolio, coupled with growth via bespoke real estate development plans across Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland markets.”

“With nearly three decades of experience under our belts and a founder-led culture anchored to our business partners and customers, now is an opportune time to explore a dual listing in order to access external capital and accelerate our growth ambitions for the next 30 years,” adds Mr Kennedy.

Operating overview

Armstrong’s revenues are diversified across new and used vehicle sales, parts, servicing, finance & insurance and distribution. Armstrong’s sold approximately 12,000 vehicles in its last financial year and proudly represents 16 global automotive brands: Alfa Romeo, Audi, Citroën, Fiat, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, RAM, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo.

Interests associated with founder, Rick Armstrong, own a substantial real estate portfolio including several of the Group’s dealership locations and a number of future potential development sites for the Group.

As part of the capital structure review, Armstrong’s is considering purchasing these properties. Since 2019 the Group’s revenues have grown steadily from $448 million and are expected to surpass half a billion dollars in FY22, with strong EBITDA growth also recorded during this period. Armstrong’s employs over 500 staff today with its Group headquarters based in Auckland.

Covid-19 impact

In response to the Alert Level 4 lockdown in 2020, Armstrong’s experienced a significant impact on its operations but has since seen a resilient response from customers, who are increasingly comfortable to transact by phone and/ or online, including engaging directly under Alert Level 3 and Alert Level 2 requirements.

As a result, the business continues to trade well within forecasted expectations. The business continues to experience strong customer demand for REVs in response to the initial phase of the Government’s Clean Car Discount. The Armstrong’s brand portfolio also means the Group is well positioned to cater to a large and diversified customer demand for REVs.

In 2021 Armstrong’s has launched a range of initiatives in direct response to New Zealand’s closed borders and lack of access to offshore skilled labour. Since the onset of COVID-19, Armstrong’s has employed 20 apprentices - creating paths into highly skilled and well-paid career paths. The programme includes a focus on training and upskilling the next generation of automotive technicians to service a rapidly expanding REV fleet.

Overall, Armstrong’s maintains a cautiously optimistic trading outlook and its centralised group operating structure positions the Group well to move quickly to take advantage of acquisition and development opportunities in the current environment.

Timings

Armstrong’s intends to decide on a final capital structure, including a possible dual NZX/ASX listing, in 2022. Jarden and UBS have been engaged to support this process. Further updates will be shared with staff and external stakeholders in the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Armstrong's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>


Reserve Bank: Financial System Well-placed To Support Economic Recovery Despite Uncertainty And Risks
The resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead, Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the November Financial Stability Report... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 