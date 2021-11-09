Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flexible Matakana Workshops In Demand After 17 Presold

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: Bayleys

Development on village’s last large industrial site offers scarcity value


Located an hour from Auckland and near Omaha’s holiday beach playground of the city’s wealthy, a range of flexible workshop units have gone up for sale offering buyers a presence in a “one-off” development in one of the region’s fastest growing locations.

Multiple units are available off the plans in The Workshops development in the heart of the North Auckland town of Matakana. The freehold strata-titled units offer a variety of size options and floor plans for small, medium, and large tenancies – with many priced between $785,000 and $1,185,000 + GST (if any).

With a six-metre stud height, the units are suitable for a wide range of uses including trade showrooms, offices, warehouses, craftsmen or workmen, vintage car collectors, light manufacturing facilities or storage spaces.

The workshops can be secured on an initial $1,000 cash deposit. Due for completion in 2023, they are expected to sell quickly.

The remaining units at The Workshops development at 64 Matakana Valley Road, Matakana, are being marketed for sale through Bayleys in the North Commercial and Industrial.

“This is the last remaining Light Industrial-zoned parcel of land available for development in Matakana, making this a one-off opportunity to gain a foothold in this lively, affluent and rapidly expanding area,” said Bayleys salesperson Chris Blair.

The project is being developed by Conrad Properties Group, which has successfully delivered over 5,000 residential, commercial, industrial and retail units, and architecturally designed by the Auckland-based FORMiS design studio.

Ranging in size between 52 square metres and 192 square metres, the workshops are of solid construction including pre-cast concrete inter-tenancy walls. Most will be fitted with their own bathroom and kitchenette and every workspace will be wired for high-speed Internet.

Blair said the workshops for sale come with upgrade options such as three-phase power, gas supply, glazed sectional doors and electric vehicle conduits wired to car parks.

“Most units come with two car parks in front and there’s plenty of visitor car parking throughout development,” said Blair.

Conrad Properties Group sales director Thomas McAlister said the units have attracted strong interest from a broad range of investors.

“We’re seeing significant demand from Omaha residents due to its proximity to the tightly held, second-home enclave.

“We’re finding the development fits requirements for additional hobby space, be it car or wine collections, or indeed the many ‘makers and creators’ in the area; from inventors to upcycling or the production of boutique, high-end goods of all sorts,” McAlister said.

Bayleys salesperson Henry Napier said occupiers would also benefit from wider amenities at the complex, including a container and loading set-down area with easy access for trucks, forklifts and commercial vehicles. The complex will have 24-hour security with CCTV covering the entire development.

“An on-site building manager will provide day-to-day operational support and can help occupiers load and unload pallets and containers with a forklift and pallet handling service for a fee.

“Occupiers who use their units as a base for recreational and water-based activities will have access to a car and boat washing area, and the site will have its own café,” said Napier.

Businesses locating at The Workshops would benefit from its main-street position within one of New Zealand’s most vibrant and affluent villages, he said.

“Matakana village is in strong demand as a place to visit and live thanks to its craft studios, cafes and vineyards, artisanal shops and galleries, as well as the famous Matakana Market.

“It sits in an area targeted by Auckland Council planners for substantial growth. This is projected to lift the population of Warkworth, about 10 kilometres away, from around 5,600 in 2018 to 25,000 by 2030 as it is developed as a key Auckland satellite town. This expansion is also driving commercial and residential developments in surrounding areas.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

