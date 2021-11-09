Pelenato Sakalia PBT CEO To Step Down In 2022

The Trustees of the Pacific Business Trust (PBT) Board have today accepted the resignation of CEO Pelenato Sakalia who will step down in March 2022.

Pelenato has been with the organisation as Chief Executive since 2019, and the Board is enormously grateful for his outstanding contribution to Pasifika’s economic development agency, in particular for providing crucial support to Pasifika throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and delivering on important projects such as the transformation of the organisation’s programmes and services, the young Pasifika entrepreneurs’ programme HATCH, and the procurement support services programme.

Tevita Funaki Chair of PBT says “Pelenato’s vision, drive and performance focus combined with his commitment to supporting and growing our Pasifika business community has resulted in PBT being materially strengthened under his tenure. Whilst we are saddened to accept his resignation, I would like to, on behalf of the Board, acknowledge his significant contribution and express our gratitude and appreciation for his tireless effort and leadership.”

Pelenato will continue on as CEO until the end of March to ensure key projects are delivered, and PBT’s strong framework of programmes are safeguarded during the pandemic.

Says Pelenato Sakalia “It has been an honour to lead PBT over the past 3 years. I am humbled by the commitment and hard work of our passionate team who have tirelessly stood up new programmes and supported Pasifika in business and employment, which has led to a ten-fold growth of new clients in the past 12 months.

“I am very grateful to our people, as well as our many stakeholders and partners, who have worked to build PBT into an economic development agency serving our Pacific entrepreneurs, sole traders and business community in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

PBT’s Board will seek applications for Pelenato’s replacement in due course.

Malo e ngaue lelei, ‘ofa lahi atu.



