New Zealand’s Biggest Retail Brands Get Set For Singles’ Day

The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, TheMarket.com and Warehouse Stationery are getting behind Singles’ Day for 2021 with a range of offers to help Kiwis get a jumpstart on their Christmas shopping.

Singles’ Day, also known as Double 11, takes place every year on 11th November. The event started out as a day for individuals to treat themselves and has fast become one of the biggest online shopping occasions globally.

“Singles Day continues to gain momentum in New Zealand every year,” says Jonathan Waecker, The Warehouse Group Chief Customer Officer.

“More and more, customers are embracing events like Singles’ Day as a chance to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.”

“This year, we’re celebrating Singles’ Day at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery with a fitting 11 per cent off a huge range of our already low priced, great value products online.

“At Noel Leeming, we have specials across a range of tech, TVs and home appliances in store and online.”

New Zealand’s fastest growing online marketplace, TheMarket.com is offering 10 - 40 per cent off over 2 million products, and an additional 11 per cent off sitewide for MarketClub members. The promotion launches online tomorrow and runs until Tuesday 16 November, with MarketClub+ members able to get free shipping on millions of items.

Justus Wilde, TheMarket’s Chief Executive Officer says, “With only seven weeks until Christmas, the season of giving is upon us. Singles’ Day comes at a great time for our customers that want to get Christmas all done early by taking advantage of our promotions across over 5000 brands.

"Top performing product categories for 2020 were ‘Home and Living’, ‘Electronics and Computers’, and ‘Gifting’. Customers also jumped on the opportunity to grab a deal from brands that rarely go on sale, such as Dyson.”

Singles’ Day deals at TheMarket.com

TheMarket is offering 10% - 40% off over 2 million products, along with an additional 11% off sitewide for MarketClub members. The promotion is available online from 12:01am, Wednesday 10 November, until 11:59pm, Thursday 16 November.

Top deals include

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean $1,334.11 (save $164.89)

LG 55 inch C1 4K OLED 2021 Television $2,846.22 (save $351.78)

Nespresso DeLonghi Vertuo Next White Bundle with Aeroccino $329.29 (save $40.70)

Sony WH-100XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $372.91 (save $46.09)

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor $142.40 (save $17.60)

YSL Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar $399.61 (save $49.39)

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2021 $57.84 (save $7.15)

Casio G-Shock Carbon Core Guard $268.90 (save $33.24)

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate $204.69 ($25.30)

MasterPro The Ultimate Pizza Oven Portable $165.10 (save $20.41)

Exclusions apply. Not available in conjunction with any other offer. Listed prices include MarketClub’s additional 11% off, but other discounts may apply.

For more information on all other Singles’ Day deals, visit www.themarket.com/nz/

Singles’ Day deals at The Warehouse

The Warehouse is offering 11% off a huge range of products online at www.thewarehouse.co.nz

including Christmas decorations and gift wrap, TVs, toys, home appliances, furniture, pools, bikes and camping. The promotion is available now until 11:59pm, Thursday 11 November.

Exclusions apply. Online only. Not available in conjunction with any other offer.

Singles’ Day deals at Warehouse Stationery

Warehouse Stationery has 11% off sitewide at www.warehousestationery.co.nz including tech, office furniture, ink and toner, and art and crafts. The promotion is available now until 11:59pm, Thursday 11 November.

Exclusions apply. Online only. Not available in conjunction with any other offer.

Singles Day deals at Noel Leeming

Noel Leeming is offering a range of discounts off top tech products instore and online at www.noelleeming.co.nz. The promotion is available from 7:30pm Tuesday 9 November 2021 online and 10 November 2021 instore, until 11:59pm, Tuesday 16 November.

Top deals include

Phillips Airfryer Essential XL - $348

HP 15.6” Notebook Intel Core i5 (11th Gen) 8GB RAM 256GB Laptop - $1249

Apple HomePod Mini - $149

Sonos Roam Portable Speaker - $299

Exclusions apply. Deals are valid until Tuesday 16 November 2021, unless otherwise stated or while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

