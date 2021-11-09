Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Royal Surprise In Lockdown: Kiwi Woman Discovers She’s A Direct Descendant Of King Edward III

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Ancestry.com.au

Auckland, New Zealand, 9 November, 2021 – Through Ancestry, the leader in family history, New Zealander Juliet Greig discovered that she is a direct descendant of Edward III, one of the most significant monarchs of England who ruled from 1327 to 1377.

The royal discovery was the result of Juliet having more time on her hands during lockdown. She took an AncestryDNA test and started building her family tree with an online subscription to Ancestry. “I was stuck at home during lockdown, so I had more time to do online research,” she says.

Aristocratic records

Juliet’s journey down her royal line began when she discovered that she was descended from the Nevilles, one of England’s famous aristocratic families. She says: “Wealthy families tended to keep good inter-generational records over the centuries, and many of these are available on Ancestry. Through the Nevilles, I connected my tree to the famous John of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster, and then to his father, Edward III.

“When I told my family they were descended from English royalty they all thought it was a great joke. In fact, some of them still don’t believe it! The whole thing was so much fun and, to be honest, it didn’t even take me that long to do it. Ancestry made it easy.”

800 years of British history

Jason Reeve of Ancestry says, “This is the kind of surprise people may be able to find when they start to explore their family stories. I am delighted Juliet was able to trace her family story so far back in the records. 800 years - that’s a great result!

“We are hearing a lot of stories of people researching the records during lockdown. But of course, royal connections are just one aspect of the fascinating world that opens up when people start to explore their family tree. You never know what you are going to find.” he says.

Juliet’s story

Juliet Greig says “It all started with an AncestryDNA test. My Mum was adopted, so I wanted to find out a little more about that side of the family. Ironically, it was my Dad’s side that opened up an astonishing journey through the records. Before I started, I couldn’t even tell you the names of my ancestors beyond my great grandparents. But when I got onto the Ancestry website, I started filling out my family tree and it was just so much easier than I had expected.

“There were lots of little snippets and clues to follow, and I just got more and more fascinated. Before I knew it, I built out my tree to encompass hundreds of people over many generations.

“I discovered the names of my grandparents’ grandparents who came from Ireland. I found lots of information from Parish records, including the story that one of my ancestors, a Protestant Minister, learned the Irish language to give sermons to Irish Catholics and became a popular marriage celebrant,” she said.

The royal connection

There are 21 generations inclusive from Edward III to Juliet Greig. The King is Juliet’s 18x great grandfather.

Edward III was one of England’s more popular monarchs, becoming King at the age of fourteen and ruling for fifty years. He is remembered for launching the Hundred Years’ War with France, and ruling over England during the Black Death. Poet and author Geoffrey Chaucer was born during his reign.

List of Juliet’s ancestors from Edward III

  • Edward III 1312-1377
  • John of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster 1340-1398
  • Joan Beaufort 1379-1440
  • Edward Neville d1476
  • George Neville 1440-1492
  • Edward Neville d1538
  • Edward Neville d1588
  • Edward Neville 1550-1622
  • Henry Neville d 1641
  • Cecilia Neville
  • Thomas Coningsby
  • Elizabeth Coningsby d 1715
  • John Thomas Atkin 1701-1762
  • Walter Atkin d 1792
  • Walter Atkin d 1832
  • Louisa Frances Pettitot Atkin 1812-1883
  • Robert Atkin Hickson 1840-1900
  • Walter Atkin Hickson 1871-1914
  • Benita Hickson
  • Juliet’s dad
  • Juliet Greig

