Burberry Opens First Store In New Zealand At Westfield Newmarket Auckland

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 7:36 am
Press Release: Burberry

Today, Burberry opens its first store in New Zealand within Westfield Newmarket in Auckland featuring the house’s new luxury design concept.

The new global store concept was designed in collaboration with renowned architect Vinzcenzo De Cotiis who has used juxtaposing brutalists elements with luxurious materials to create a distinctly modern feel.

The store features display fixtures, plinths and unique furniture pieces designed by Vinzcenzo and constructed in a variety of textures from concrete to ceramics to high gloss finishes. The core colours of the Burberry check – beige, black, white and red are explored and developed throughout the store. The iconic pattern is also represented in the ceiling with the lighting zones reflecting that of the Burberry check.

Located within the new luxury precinct in Westfield Newmarket, the store will house Burberry’s latest collections for men and women including styles from the Autumn/Winter 2021 runway, the house’s heritage trench coats, classic outerwear silhouettes and iconic bag styles including the Lola, the Pocket and the Olympia.

Burberry Auckland will feature a number of exclusive products including the iconic TB Bag in deep maroon which references the initials of the fashion house’s founder: Thomas Burberry. The Pocket Bag in deep maroon which was released 2020 with the inspiration taken from an archival Burberry bag, using the original silhouette which has been reinterpreted by adding a front pocket.

Location:
Burberry Shop S161, Level 1, Building 277, Westfield Newmarket, 277 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland
Opening Hours:
10:00am to 7:00pm (Monday – Wednesday)
10:00am to 9:00pm (Thursday & Friday)
10:00am to 7:00pm (Saturday, Sunday)

