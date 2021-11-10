Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Property Investors’ Association Welcomes Privacy Guidance

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: Auckland Property Investors Association

The Auckland Property Investors’ Association Incorporated (APIA) has welcomed today’s release by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) its Privacy Act guidance for landlords and tenants.

“Housing is an emotional issue for many Kiwis,” says APIA President Kristin Sutherland. “This guidance offers the sector some much-needed certainty and goes a long way to help build trust between landlords and tenants.”

The Association is particularly encouraged by its flexible and principle-based approach. “This is a far cry from the usual heavy-handedness landlords have come to expect from government agencies,” says Sutherland. The guidance sets out the information landlords can and can’t ask tenants in most cases while leaving ample scope for further inquiries to be made in appropriate circumstances. “To me, this is an acknowledgement that renting is not a cookie-cutter process. As long as landlords operate within the 13 principles under the Privacy Act, they should be able to dial-up and dial-down their inquiries in a way that supports the objectives of their rental business.”

Sutherland considers the monitoring framework released alongside the guidance as the Commissioner putting the sector on notice. “Compliance is not the most thrilling aspect of landlording. But oversight is necessary if we want people to have confidence in the system. We cannot pretend that there are no problematic behaviours that subject tenants to the indignity of information overshare. While I don’t believe those practices to be common, they certainly cast the entire sector in a bad light. Like many tenants, our members are frustrated by those landlords who do not treat their rentals as businesses and tenants as customers.”

“At the very least,” says Sutherland, “this framework clearly sets out what we can expect from the OPC in terms of how it will exercise its powers.”

The Association intends to make inquiries into the mechanisms of the anonymous tip line for tenants. “We want to make sure that this is a system of integrity with appropriate controls in place so that it is only dealing with genuine privacy complaints rather than adding superfluous compliance burden on landlords,” says Sutherland. “I don’t expect it to be a witch-hunt against landlords, but I want to be able to tell our members that honestly.”

Heartened by the good relationship between APIA and the OPC, Sutherland feels confident that this guidance and its future iterations will keep pace with the evolution of renting in New Zealand. “Throughout the entire review process, OPC staff members engaged us with a great deal of openness and curiosity. We understand that theirs is an unenviable task of balancing the competing interests between landlords and tenants. Despite that, they had always responded to our feedback with thoughtful deliberation and made us feel heard. Our goal is to build on that relationship so that we can be part of the positive movement to make renting fairer for everyone.”

The Auckland Property Investors’ Association Incorporated is a non-profit network that educates and supports property investors.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Property Investors Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




New Zealand Initiative: New Zealand Must Prepare For Next Global Financial Crisis

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic than analysts expected. But new research warns, however, that just as we are emerging from the COVID-19, a new crisis is already on the horizon. Walking the path to the next global financial crisis highlights the danger... More>>



Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


Auckland Airport: Vaccination Requirements Strengthened

Another layer of protection to the health and wellbeing of staff and the wider community has been added with the new requirement that all Auckland Airport employees, visitors, and contractors be vaccinated before coming to the company’s worksites... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 