Two Young Kiwi Entrepreneurs Disrupting The NZ Bed Industry

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 10:10 am
Press Release: The Flatpack Co

After 3 years of providing students with high quality beds for a low price, The Flatpack Company has now expanded to a nationwide market. As of November 12th, The Flatpack Co. beds will be available to the general public across New Zealand.

Founded in 2019 by Otago University students, Angus Syme and Cameron Leigh, The Flatpack Co. has sold over 5,000 beds to students, prioritising affordability over profit.

Syme said that their own experiences as students struggling with high costs was the driving force behind the company.

“The bed market in New Zealand is significantly overpriced. It’s about time kiwis were given the option of purchasing quality products at honest, affordable prices. Because we operate as a direct to consumer model, this is exactly what we can offer,” Syme said.

The duo have recently launched their offerings nationwide and have already experienced a high demand which Leigh credits to the lack of affordability in New Zealand’s bed market and their engaging approach to marketing.

“The New Zealand bed market is saturated with either over-priced quality beds or terribly made cheap beds.”

The FlatPack Company has solved a fundamental issue in New Zealand’s bed market, pairing affordability with true comfort, and they have now turned their attention to the rest of the country.

“Now that we have helped over 2500 students across New Zealand, we are now ready to help anyone nationwide find affordable, quality beds, and we cannot wait,” Leigh said.

Now that they have broken down the doors into the nationwide industry, Syme said www.theflatpack.co.nz will give New Zealanders what they really want, and need.

“The New Zealand bed industry is well overdue for a shake up, and we are going to do just that.”

