Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees Achieves Revenue And Earnings Growth In Q3

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: 2Degrees

  • Service revenues reached a third straight quarterly high of NZ$148 million, an increase of 7% over Q3 2020.
  • Growth in postpaid connections and postpaid service revenue continues, both up 8% year-on-year.
  • Strong broadband connections growth of 13%, driving broadband service revenue growth of 15% year-on-year.
  • Business division continues to accelerate with 25% growth in postpaid connections year-on-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA[1] increased $1.3 million, or 3% year-on-year.
  • 5G network to launch in Q1 2022.

(*all data at September 30, 3021 as compared to September 30, 2020 and is in NZ$, prepared in accordance with US GAAP.)

In results released by Trilogy International Partners Inc. (Trilogy) for the third quarter of the current year, 2degrees has continued to achieve growth amidst the pressures of COVID-19 lockdown and border closures in New Zealand.

The company achieved its third consecutive quarterly service revenue high, totalling NZ$148 million in Q3 2021, up 7% from NZ$138 million in Q3 2020. Service Revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in both the broadband subscriber base and ARPU, as well as continued growth in the postpaid subscriber base. More than 37% of 2degrees mobile customer base is now postpaid, compared to 34% a year ago, as the company continues to make progress in its long-term strategy of shifting its customer base to postpaid.

2degrees CEO Mark Aue said “Our third-quarter results show the continued success of our strategy, evident in our strengthened market position as both consumer and business customers increasingly choose 2degrees.

“We continue to achieve strong growth in the business sector, with 25% growth in connections year-on-year. We are proud to report continued growth in both total connections, and ARPU, despite pressures on our Consumer division due to retail closures and people being locked down at home.

“Our business has proven to be reactive and resilient, continuing to achieve growth amidst the ongoing challenges of COVID-19. Our 5G network is on track for launch in Q1 2022, with our first sites going live in Auckland CBD, followed by Wellington and Christchurch, bringing 5G to as many Kiwis as possible over time.

“We continue to implement our strategic initiatives to drive ongoing future growth for our business. I am extremely proud of our people who remain committed during these challenging times. We are all excited to be Fighting for Fair to make New Zealand a better place to live,” Mr Aue said.

In October 2021, 2degrees’ IPO preparations were paused in order for Trilogy International Partners to consider a potential merger of 2degrees and Orcon Group Limited (“Orcon Group”). Orcon Group, which operates a fixed broadband business in New Zealand, is owned by Vocus Group Limited, which was previously listed on the ASX and acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super in July 2021. Any combination of 2degrees and Orcon Group would be subject to agreement on satisfactory terms between the parties, satisfaction of closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, and there can be no assurance that such transaction will be entered into or completed.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 2Degrees on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 