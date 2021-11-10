Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business To APEC Leaders: Work Together To Address Pandemic Recovery, Trade, Climate, Inequality

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 8:04 pm
Press Release: APEC Business Advisory Council

Wellington, New Zealand, 10 November 2021 - Business leaders from the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), meeting virtually ahead of the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ summit, affirmed that a collective approach which put people at the heart of the Asia-Pacific agenda was needed to overcome current challenges.

“The challenges we face today – whether the pandemic recovery, trade, climate change, or inequality – show that a prosperous, peaceful and resilient future for all can only be achieved by all economies working together,” said ABAC Chair Rachel Taulelei.

“It’s critical too that people’s needs must to be at the forefront of everything we do –inclusion cannot be achieved in isolation from sustainability and economic growth,” said Ms. Taulelei. “These elements are all interconnected and mutually supportive.”

The Chair noted that these messages resonated well with presentations at ABAC’s fourth and final meeting for 2021. The agenda included keynote remarks by the New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, a discussion on the future of the region with the former New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Helen Clark, insights on the economic outlook from Dr. Petya Koeva Brooks, the Deputy Director of the IMF, and briefings from the outgoing and incoming APEC SOM Chairs.

Ms. Taulelei noted that ABAC’s annual Report, elaborated under the ‘People, Place and Prosperity’, or ‘Tāngata, Taiao me te Taurikura’ – would serve as a reference point for ABAC’s annual Dialogue with APEC Leaders, to be held on 12 November.

“Our Dialogue is a valuable opportunity for us to discuss directly with Leaders themselves the recommendations contained in our report. On the key issue of pandemic recovery, we make clear our view that vaccination will be key to overcoming the health crisis, enabling us to reopen borders safely and seamlessly, and also kickstarting economic growth.

“Mindful of the COP26 meeting currently taking place, we draw attention to ABAC’s Climate Leadership Principles for Business and our proposal for APEC to adopt a framework for trade and investment in renewable energy. These initiatives are both vital to transition to a lower carbon future and to safeguard to sustainability of the planet.”

“Earlier in the year we issued a detailed statement of support for the World Trade Organization (WTO). We have now also written to the Chair of the forthcoming WTO Ministerial Conference to emphasize the importance of taking ambitious and far-reaching decisions that will strengthen the organization”.

“Inequality has been heightened during the pandemic. We are therefore advocating for capacity building and structural reform which are urgently needed to empower smaller businesses, women and Indigenous communities”.

Ms. Taulelei added that the pandemic had also shown the urgent need to equip the region better for the digital age.

“We need to upgrade the digital skills of smaller businesses and individuals, invest in infrastructure and work towards enabling more seamless, interoperable digital trade,” she said.

Ms. Taulelei said that ABAC welcomed the development of a detailed Implementation Plan for APEC’s Putrajaya Vision 2040, and congratulated New Zealand for its leadership of this important work.

“The ambitious goals in the Vision are exactly what our region needs, but our communities and businesses cannot afford to wait twenty more years to seem them realized. To address the region’s challenges head on, we encourage APEC economies to put the Implementation Plan into action immediately,” she concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from APEC Business Advisory Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 