New GE Burger Should Carry Warning

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 8:49 pm
Press Release: GE Free NZ

There should be a consumer warning label on the “Impossible burger” to alert customers to the novel GMO ingredients.

The Impossible Foods Company is spending thousands of dollars to promote its recently launched imitation GM meat in New Zealand. The imitation patties contain a range of GM ingredients.[1] The most controversial is soy leghemoglobin “blood” manufactured from GMO yeast, which comes along with 46 contaminating yeast proteins, all of which are new to the food supply and never before consumed by humans.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) have relied on the industry’s evaluation of their tests, which was limited to two short term rat feeding studies, of 14 days and 28 days. An independent analysis of these feeding studies by molecular geneticist Michael Antoniou, (PhD) and Claire Robinson (MPhil), found unexplained changes in weight gain and signs of potential toxicity in the 28-day rodent study. [2]

Reports overseas from consumers' adverse effects related to stomach and digestive problems after eating the impossible burger, have been recorded. It is important for New Zealand customers to be aware of and report these unexpected problems. [3]

New Zealand has been serving non-GM foods for vegetarian and vegan for many years.[4]

“There are already safer, delicious New Zealand vegetarian and vegan alternatives that do not use untested GE sourced ingredients in their products,” said Jon Carapiet, GE Free NZ spokesperson

FSANZ ignored concerns that ingredients new to human food should be independently safety tested. They are now in consultation with the public to further exempt certain GE ingredients.[5]

Consumers may think they are being healthy or supporting ethical and sustainable production, but highly processed GE soy-based ingredients are often heavily sprayed with pesticide. [6]

References:

[1] https://faq.impossiblefoods.com/hc/en-us/articles/360018937494-What-are-the-ingredients-in-Impossible-Burger-
[2]https://gmoscience.org/2019/06/25/rat-feeding-studies-suggest-the-impossible-burger-may-not-be-safe-to-eat/?fbclid=IwAR0ULKA2Qo8a-zs3LsKSN31J94Cxc9NddaqzuutyicT0qg3ne_Uq8YGfKE8
[3] Reports from consumers in the USA also raise safety concerns because of some experiences of unpleasant digestive reactions like nausea, diarrhea, bloating, and large releases of intestinal gas. https://www.reddit.com/r/vegetarian/comments/8jfdhw/has_anyone_else_gotten_stomach_pain_after_eating/
[4] https://letseatplantbased.co.nz
[5] https://www.foodstandards.gov.au/media/Pages/FSANZ-calls-for-comment-on-changing-the-definitions-for-genetically-modified-food.aspx 
[6] https://eluxemagazine.com/culture/articles/why-ill-never-eat-an-impossible-burger/

