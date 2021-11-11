Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Resilient Year For The Financial Services Council - Membership Grows By 23%

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 8:55 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) marked a resilient year at its 2021 AGM, reflecting strong membership growth and an expanded remit for the organisation despite the ongoing challenges of Covid-19.

Highlights of the year included:

  • The Digital Generations conference.
  • Commission and publication of six data and research reports relevant to the industry and consumers.
  • Ten face-to-face events.
  • The creation of FSC Connect – online event programme.
  • Creation of CEO forums.
  • 22 submissions on policy consultations.
  • Launch of the Why Does Money Matter school video competition.
  • Get In Shape Advice Summits to prepare the advice sector for the Financial Services Legislation Amendment Act (FSLAA).
  • Merger with HFANZ and expansion of remit to the health insurance sector.

FSC Chair Rob Flannagan said, “It has been another challenging year for the whole country as we have navigated the global pandemic.

“Despite this, the FSC has continued to grow and provide guidance, support and education to members, consumers, government, regulators and the marketplace in general.”

FSC Chief Executive Richard Klipin said, “Membership has continued to grow in 2020/21 and we grew by 23% to 92 members between July 2020 and June 2021.

“We were also delighted to welcome the health insurance sector to the FSC following the merger with HFANZ at the end of 2020.

“As part of the FSC’s broadening reach, we are now focussed on growing the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

“At our core, the financial services sector is key in supporting our families, our businesses, and our communities through both good and bad times. We remain committed to the health and wellbeing of team New Zealand, now more than ever, as we continue to adapt and respond to the ongoing challenges of Covid-19.”

The new FSC Board was also announced at the AGM, welcoming new Board member Peter Forster (GM Wealth, BNZ).

The following Board members were re-elected: Naomi Ballantyne (Managing Director, Partners Life), Nick Astwick (Chief Executive Officer, Southern Cross), Nick Stanhope (Chief Executive Officer, AIA), Nigel Jackson (Head of Investments, Westpac) and Stewart Taylor (Chief Financial Officer, ANZ).

Continuing Board members include: Adam Boyd (Executive General Manager, Wealth and Insurance, ASB), Gail Costa (CEO, Cigna), Grant Willis (Head of Life, Asteron Life), Hugh Stevens (CEO, Smartshares) and James McDonnell (CEO, FNZ).

“I would like to welcome our new Board and thank our exiting Board members, Adrian Riminton, Blair Vernon, Charlie Trotter, Cris Knell, Craig Mulholland, Kristy Redfern, Melissa Cantell and Reuben Lawrence, for their valued guidance and expertise during a challenging year,” concluded Mr Flannagan.


Notes

The 2020/21 Annual Report is available to view on the FSC website.

*92 members as of June 2021.

------------------------------------------------------

The new FSC Board:

  • Adam Boyd, ASB
  • Gail Costa, Cigna
  • Grant Willis, Suncorp
  • Hugh Stevens, Smartshares
  • James McDonnell, FNZ
  • Naomi Ballantyne, Partners Life
  • Nick Astwick, Southern Cross
  • Nick Stanhope, AIA
  • Nigel Jackson, Westpac
  • Peter Forster, BNZ
  • Stewart Taylor, ANZ
  • Rob Flannagan (Independent Chair)

2020/21 Retired Board members:

Adrian Riminton, Blair Vernon, Charlie Trotter, Cris Knell, Craig Mulholland, Kristy Redfern, Melissa Cantell, Reuben Lawrence.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Services Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 