Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tax Specialists To Update Tauranga Property Industry

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: Urban Task Force

TAURANGA, 11 November 2021: Advocates for positive change in Tauranga, The Urban Task Force (UTF) are hosting an informative event on Tuesday 16 November to help local property investors and developers navigate the latest changes to property tax rules and regulations.

UTF have invited two tax specialists from Deloitte to discuss the latest property tax issues which will affect developments and purchases in our region.

Chairman of UTF, Scott Adams, hopes the event will be an opportunity for local property investors and developers to further understand how the recent tax changes may impact their businesses.

“The UTF is committed to facilitating educational events for our members and the wider community about issues that affect decision-making in the property industry.

“This event will provide an overview of what the key changes are, what property is subject to these rules, what exemptions apply, and what areas of interest or concern a business in the property sector needs to be aware of,” he says.

New interest deductibility rules and changes to the bright line test came into effect on 1 October 2021, in an attempt to take the heat out of the market. The changes target investor owners with tax changes for properties that are not the family home.

“While these changes were announced in March, developers are still getting to grips with the finer points and this is an opportunity to hear from industry experts on how to factor these changes into your business,” says Adams.

“Our speakers will explain the general rules and cover the scenarios where issues are commonly seen – such as mixed commercial/residential properties, claiming second-hand goods credits, and supplies of GST exempt residential accommodation. They’ll also discuss the latest on current Inland Revenue activity and their focus areas relating to the property industry.”

Andrea Scatchard is a partner at Deloitte (residing in Tauranga) with over 20 years’ experience in taxation, particularly GST and employment taxes. She will be joined by Deloitte Director, Susan Wynne who has been a business tax specialist for over 21 years and will present via Skype to the event.

“Both our speakers are experts at providing practical advice in a way that is easy to understand and easy to implement in your business.

“We hope those with an interest in the property investment sector will join us for this informative morning and will come away confident that they have the right processes in place to manage their taxation obligations,” says Adams.

The event will be held on Tuesday 16 November 2021, for more information and registration details, please email Vicky Williamson at: vicky.williamson@urbantaskforce.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Urban Task Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 