Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Where Is Your Christmas Pork From?

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 9:33 am
Press Release: NZ Pork

Don’t be fooled by the ‘made in New Zealand from local and imported ingredients’ label on your ham

As Kiwis order their Christmas ham, they’re being urged to check the pork is actually from New Zealand.

Almost 41,000 metric tonnes (MT) of pork has been imported from 31 countries so far during 2021. Most will be further processed in New Zealand, with some masquerading as Kiwi-grown pork.

Their product labels, which highlight the New Zealand manufacturer rather than the actual origin of the pork, feature “made in New Zealand” descriptions with “from local and imported ingredients”, sometimes in fine print.

“More than 60 per cent of the pork products consumed in New Zealand is imported from overseas, and for cured products such as bacon and ham, it’s even higher at up to 85 per cent,” said David Baines, chief executive of NZPork.

“A lot of imported pork is produced using practices illegal in New Zealand and no Kiwi wants to think about that over Christmas.

“That’s why when New Zealanders spot a “made in New Zealand with local and imported ingredients’ label, they need to know there’s a good chance it has been imported.”

New Zealand’s pork sector operates to high welfare standards compared to many other countries who have less rigorous welfare and environmental regimes, says Mr Baines.

“Our pig farmers are also proud of the high health status of pigs in New Zealand. Our animals aren’t affected by diseases that are impacting pork industries in many other countries.

“New Zealand does not import live pigs but these viruses can enter the country on infected meat. While they are harmless to humans, they could be spread to pigs in the wild or other kinds of farms or lifestyle blocks through infected food scraps – and ultimately be transmitted to the commercial herd.”

So far during 2021, most pork imports have come from Germany, Poland, Australia, Canada, Spain, the United States and Finland.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Pork on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Privacy Commissioner: Cracks Down On Compliance In Rental Accommodation Sector

New Zealand’s economy suffered less damage from the pandemic The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) has today launched a new compliance monitoring programme to ensure that property managers and agencies are acting in accordance with the Privacy Act... More>>

Climate of Fear: How The Reserve Bank Is Overstepping Its Mandate
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has no legal or democratic mandate for climate change, says a new report from think tank The New Zealand Initiative... More>>

Auckland Transport: Australasia’s Biggest Ever Electric Bus Order Will Remove 10,000 Tonnes Of Emissions Annually
Australasia’s biggest electric bus order has been announced, in a partnership between Auckland Transport (AT) and NZ Bus.
This will see a further 152 battery electric buses (BEVs) on Auckland’s roads and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the AT Metro bus fleet by an estimated 11 per cent per year– which is almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually... More>>




Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


Statistics NZ: Card Spending Increases In October
New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. “The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown... More>>



TUANZ: Commerce Commission Directs Telco Industry To Create Marketing Code To Reduce Consumer Confusion
The Commerce Commission has instructed the telecommunications industry to develop a marketing code that ensures consumers receive all the information they need from telco providers to make informed choices about the technology options and plans that best suit their needs... More>>

Groceries: Kiwi Supermarket Start Up Supie Secures $2.5 Million In Seed Funding
Supie, the New Zealand-based online supermarket, today announces $2.5 million in seed funding, showing that Kiwi investors are prepared to back the future of grocery shopping.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 